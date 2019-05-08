LETTS, Iowa – Sitting in the training room at Louisa-Muscatine High School, Mariah Pugh could do nothing but cry.
Moments earlier, Pugh was on the receiving end of a pass. She then landed on the ground and instinctively went to pivot, something she’s done thousands of times since she began playing basketball in the second grade.
Only this time disaster struck.
Pugh heard her knee pop and crumbled to the floor during Louisa-Muscatine’s home game against Mediapolis on Dec. 11. Teammates, coaches and her mother warned her against assuming the worst. But the L-M senior had already experienced the worst when she tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) 11 months earlier and was sure it just happened again.
“When I got back into the area with the physical therapist I just started balling,” Pugh said. “That pop was unforgettable and I was like I can’t believe this is happening again.”
Pugh’s worst fear became a reality. Her ACL was torn, and her high school basketball career came to an unceremonious end.
“As a coach, it’s gut-wrenching,” L-M girls basketball and track coach Mark Wehrle said. “It hits you in the gut because you know how hard (she) works for it.”
Prior to her injury, Pugh already held school records in total rebounds (584), rebounds in a season (222) and field goal percentage (44%). She averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds in the four full games she appeared in as a senior.
She took no solace in any of that upon learning of her injury.
“All of my goals were thrown in the trash it felt like,” Mariah said. “It just. … It sucked.”
It didn’t take long for new goals to be set after her surgery on Jan. 9. The main goal, Mariah says, was to get back in time to run for the girls track team.
Mission accomplished, as she's run in four track meets on the Falcons’ 3,200 relay, including in last week’s Southeast Iowa Super Conference Meet. The journey to get to that point, though, was not an easy one.
Finding herself
Jamie Pugh struggled for the right words to say to her daughter. There was nothing she could say to change the situation, so she tried to improve Mariah’s outlook.
“I said maybe there’s a bigger and better plan in store,” Jamie said. “Maybe her role for the rest of the year was to help others learn the game of basketball.
“She had to kind of redefine herself because (playing sports) is all she’s ever known.”
Instead of playing, Mariah became a coach for both her current teammates and future Falcons. She took it upon herself to give advice from the sideline and in the locker room.
“At halftime, she would give her opinion,” Wehrle said. “She stepped forward and that’s a tough thing for any player to find their role when they go from starter to then injured player.”
Mariah found another basketball outlet, as she teamed up with fellow senior Sarah Martinez to coach a fifth-grade boys basketball team.
“I think that was her saving grace,” Jamie said. “It gave her a different perspective coaching younger kids and gave her something else to keep her mind on.”
Her rehab didn’t take a beat seat, either, as she often went through physical therapy twice a day.
However, Mariah found her way back on the basketball court soon enough.
Senior sendoff
Wehrle walked down his bench and made eye contact with Mariah.
“You’re going to have to get those earrings out,” he told Mariah. “You’re going to go in for a little bit.”
“I was like ‘What?’” Pugh recalled with a laugh. “‘Are you crazy?’”
The plan, Wehrle says, was to have her stand still on the defensive side of the court, regardless of which team had the ball. However, she was convinced by the officials to stand on Falcons’ side of halfcourt when they had the ball.
Nothing could have prepared her for what happened next, though, when sophomore Kylee Sanders passed her the ball on the wing, wide open with a chance to shoot on senior night against Winfield Mount-Union.
“I was like oh my gosh, I don’t want to embarrass myself,” Mariah said. “It’s so weird how nervous I was to step on the court even though I’ve done it millions of times.
“I felt out of place and that’s kind of weird to say because usually, the court is like my second home.”
The crowd buzzed with anticipation, hoping Mariah would take the shot. She couldn’t bring herself to shoot, but found Martinez open on the baseline and ended her career with an assist.
“I think the neatest part of that for me,” Wehrle says, “was the crowd reaction.”
That didn’t make up for what was already lost, though. Wehrle believes the Falcons had a chance to be an “18-game winner” with state aspirations with Pugh. They finished 9-12 without her.
Competing again
Wehrle and Jamie both had no doubt Mariah would find a way to make it back in time to run for the track team.
“When she sets her mind to something she’s going to do it,” Jamie said. “I knew she would. I knew she’d get back.”
The one benefit of previously enduring an ACL tear was Mariah knew what she had to do to get back, and strengthening her thigh muscle was a major emphasis. She got cleared to run in April, but her practices were limited to jogging.
Still, there was no hesitation from Mariah when Wehrle marked her down for the 3,200 relay, the only event Pugh has run this year, for L-M’s home meet April 18. She ran the 800 and 3,200 as a sophomore, her last healthy track season.
“At the home meet we needed somebody so I wrote her name down,” Wehrle said. “I told her she was running and she agreed.”
Mariah knew her times wouldn’t approach that of her freshman and sophomore years, but she's improved her time each outing this season. The senior set a personal record in each of the four track meets she’s participated in this spring.
“We knew she wasn’t going to be back to where she was,” Wehrle said. “She’s cut over 30 seconds off her time in two weeks so that has to impress you no matter what time you’re running.”
Mariah called going from jogging in practice to running in meets “overwhelming,” but wouldn’t let that keep her from competing in high school one last time.
“I was a little nervous my knee would give out and I’d have to go through another surgery,” Mariah said. “I don’t want to live in fear of what could happen.”
If Mariah and her relay team don’t post a state-qualifying time at today’s district meet in Tipton, her high school sports career will come to an end, as she’s decided not to play softball and focus on getting healthy for basketball, which she will play at Coe College.
Regardless of what happens today or what’s happened in the last 18 months, one thing is for sure: Mariah hasn’t let two ACL tears define the end of her high school career.
“(This) has definitely made me a stronger person both mentally and physically,” Mariah said. “I want to tell other players that you can do it, even though it’s really discouraging and can be heartbreaking. You can still go for your goals even though they might be changed.
“If you put your mind to it, it’s not impossible to get back.”
