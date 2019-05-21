LETTS, Iowa – The Louisa-Muscatine softball team hears all of the outside noise. They aren’t listening to any of it.
“There’s going to be some inherent pressure from last season,” coach Bryan Butler said. “You hear people (say), 'You didn’t lose anybody so you should be able to repeat.’”
“People definitely talk,” junior Hailey Sanders added. “They’re like, ‘Oh, you have to win state again.’ We’re just mainly focusing on having fun because last year that’s what we did.
“We had fun and that energy is what got us there.”
On paper, the Falcons appear to have a great chance of being in the conversation again this season after finishing 38-6 and winning the Class 2A state title in their first state tournament appearance last July. But they know last year means nothing entering this season.
“Just because we won a state title last year doesn’t mean anything,” senior catcher Katie Hearn said. “It’s a new season with new opportunities.”
The Falcons return 91% of their hits and doubles as well as 87% of their RBIs from last year’s squad. They feature four seniors after having zero a season ago.
“Being one of the four seniors I have an obligation to step up and be vocal, be a good role model for everybody around me,” Hearn said.
There’s still plenty of youth, though, as they return two sophomores and three freshmen who were starters a year ago. That includes sophomore Kylee Sanders, who was first team all-state a year ago with a .490 batting average and only struck out twice. The Falcons return all but one starter and add sophomore Mallory Mashek, who saw playing time as an eighth-grader but missed all of last season with a microfracture in her leg.
The only loss was an unexpected one, as Isabelle True transferred to West Liberty earlier this month. She compiled an 18-3 record with a 1.50 earned run average and 191 strikeouts in the circle for L-M and hit seven home runs with 32 RBIs.
“It was a surprise,” Butler said of True’s transfer. “It’s one of those distractions we’re going to avoid. We’re a good ball team so we’re going to focus on us.”
For as much as things may look the same on paper, Butler says the Falcons are now a better team with a vibe “totally different” vibe. That starts with a more mature approach.
“I just think we have such a better bond than what we did last year,” Kylee said. “It’s making us so much stronger because we’re like sisters now.”
A tougher schedule provides more chances for that bond to be tested, highlighted by a home game against two-time defending Class 5A state champion Pleasant Valley Wednesday. L-M also plays weekend tournaments in North Scott, Oskaloosa, Muscatine and Iowa City.
And then there’s the potential for the Falcons to move up to Class 3A, which is where they landed in the tentative classification. Louisa-Muscatine, ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll, could still move back down to Class 2A when the final classification comes out in the middle of the season, according to Butler.
The Falcons aren’t focused on any of that, though, they’re focused on finding a way to put themselves in position to host the regional championship once again.
Without True, Hailey Sanders will be elevated from co-ace to workhorse for L-M. After missing time early in the season with a shoulder injury, Hailey compiled a 10-2 record in the circle with a 0.90 earned run average and 103 strikeouts. And the junior expects to be better this season after a year of working on her spins, curveball and screwball.
Her sister, Kylee, will be elevated to the No. 2 pitcher, a role she played last season when Hailey was injured. Kylee was 9-1 with a 1.23 earned run average in 15 appearances.
“I’m really excited because I know my sister is a great pitcher,” Hailey said. “I’m just really excited to show everyone I can pitch those tough games.”
“I didn’t really practice pitching before this season until Isabelle and all of that,” Kylee said. “But I’ve been working on pitching a lot lately and it’s been looking pretty good.”
Butler will also throw Mallory Mashek for a different look, as she’s more of a “junk ball pitcher,” giving the Falcons added versatility which he hopes will keep opponents off balance.
Senior Katie Koppe is expected to be one of the bigger bats in the lineup once again, although she will miss the first 10 games of the season. Even with the loss of True’s bat, Butler expects more power this year with the improvement of freshman Brynn Jeambey and the addition of freshman Kenna Law, who will see time at second base and designated hitter.
The pieces are in place for another run but the Falcons aren’t feeling any pressure as they begin their journey for a repeat.
“We’re just trying to focus on ourselves,” Hailey said. “If we play our game no one can beat us.”
