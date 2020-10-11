IHSAA released football playoff pairings for first two rounds

Like many teams across the state, the Muscatine Muskies won't have to go back too far for film on its first playoff opponent.

The Muskies will get an additional week to prepare, as well.

In Class 4A, there will only be four games statewide so that Iowa's class of the largest schools will align with the smaller classes after the first round, when 4A will go from 40 to 32 while all other classes require more games to cut down to 32.

One of those four games will pit Davenport West against Central, the winner advancing to play No. 5 Pleasant Valley.

Muscatine (3-4) will travel to Bettendorf (4-2) on Oct. 23 for postseason action.

The Muskies lost a home game to the Bulldogs 21-7 a little over a week ago, on Oct. 2.

In Class 2A, West Liberty will be at Maquoketa, representing Pod 10. The Comets fell to the Cardinals 27-6 in Week 3 of the season. Whichever team advances will play the winner of Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon.

Because of a quarantine situation, the scheduled contest will be West Liberty's first since a 20-0 loss to Camanche on Sept. 25.