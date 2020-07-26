Improved junior class key for state-bound Muskies

The only non-junior in the Muskies’ top four slots is senior Rylee Blake, who is playing for the Muscatine varsity squad for the first time this season after focusing on her travel team until now. Blake and Emily Nietzel are the team's two seniors.

To enjoy so much success with her schoolmates has made this season a special one for Blake, who will run cross country and play softball for Millikin University.

“I’ve gotten to know all the girls a little better,” Blake said. “It’s been great getting to play with my friends rather than playing with people I’m not super close to. I’m really glad we had a season and we could play together, and that we’re doing as well as we are.”

While Moss, Salyars and Harmon are all in a similar role as they were last year and came into this season as the most decorated Muskies, Ramser’s improvement over last year has been just as remarkable.

Ramser is hitting for a .333 average with four doubles and 16 RBIs. That’s up from .278 as a sophomore.

This season’s success has led to a tighter bond between the four classmates.