Improved junior class key for state-bound Muskies

Among the reasons Muscatine catapulted to the top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference softball standings and captured its first state tournament berth in seven years is an across-the-board leap from its junior class.
The Muskies have gotten contributions from the entire roster at one point or another this season, but with three of the top four hitters in the lineup belonging to that junior class, Muscatine isn’t just set up to go to Fort Dodge and compete for a state title this year, but for the foreseeable future as well.
The juniors — Aricka Ramser, Kaylynn Salyars, Olivia Harmon and Rylie Moss — have all taken a jump from last season.
With that taking up almost half of their lineup card plus some superb pitching from underclassmen Bree Seaman, a sophomore, and Maura Chalupa, a freshman, it’s no wonder the Muskies found their way to a conference title and ready to take on the best Class 5A has to offer.
"This junior class has been playing City League and travel ball together forever," Harmon said. "Our chemistry has always been on point, and it's been cool to see the progress from each of us in school and in sports."
For the Muskies, everything starts with Moss in the leadoff spot.
Moss heads to state trailing only Algona's Kameryn Etherington for the state lead in batting average. However, Moss’ .662 has come in twice as many at-bats as Etherington’s .667 mark.
The only non-junior in the Muskies’ top four slots is senior Rylee Blake, who is playing for the Muscatine varsity squad for the first time this season after focusing on her travel team until now. Blake and Emily Nietzel are the team's two seniors.
To enjoy so much success with her schoolmates has made this season a special one for Blake, who will run cross country and play softball for Millikin University.
“I’ve gotten to know all the girls a little better,” Blake said. “It’s been great getting to play with my friends rather than playing with people I’m not super close to. I’m really glad we had a season and we could play together, and that we’re doing as well as we are.”
While Moss, Salyars and Harmon are all in a similar role as they were last year and came into this season as the most decorated Muskies, Ramser’s improvement over last year has been just as remarkable.
Ramser is hitting for a .333 average with four doubles and 16 RBIs. That’s up from .278 as a sophomore.
This season’s success has led to a tighter bond between the four classmates.
"I love all my classmates so much," Moss said. "They're all my best friends. We all want the best for each other, for the team, and we all support everyone, whether they're older than us or younger, we all just try and lift each other up."
While Moss lays the foundation atop the lineup and Ramser provides highly productive consistency in a spot where opposing pitchers may be fooled into thinking things may get easier for them, the combo of Harmon and Salyars sets the Muskie offense in motion.
"We all work hard," Salyars said. "It's awesome to be so close to your teammates. It helped us build a better team."
Harmon is the ideal hitter in the second spot behind Moss. Her discipline allows Muscatine to go with a small-ball approach and have Moss steal. She’s selfless enough to lay down the occasional sacrifice bunt, and the pop in the left fielder's bat not only keeps defenses honest, but it makes Moss a threat to score even from first on just about any ball put into play.
Salyars, the Muskies' cleanup hitter, hasn’t accounted for any of the Muskies’ 10 home runs this season, but she definitely has shown the power to put one over the fence. Last season, Salyars was second on the team in home runs with six, behind the graduated Kaylie Reynolds’ eight.
While hits have stayed in the yard, Salyars leads the Muskies in doubles, with eight, and tied with Harmon for second on the team in triples with three each, trailing only Moss’ six.
The Muskies (18-2) will go up against third-ranked West Des Moines Valley (23-4) on Monday at 1 p.m. in Fort Dodge to begin their state tournament.
Valley has a similar makeup as Muscatine with a group of sophomores and juniors leading the way and a couple of seniors making their presence for one last go-round.
Seniors Hailey Etzel and Alex Honnold are among the Tigers’ most dangerous bats. Honnold holds a .587 batting average and has driven in 33 runs. Etzel enters the game with an average of .443. Along with that, she has 14 RBIs.
However, it’s depth among the underclassmen that has allowed for so much success for the team.
Sophomore Gianna Lara has the team-lead in RBIs with 34, and junior Greta Dahlen has matched senior Katie Newman thus far with 25 RBIs apiece, which ties for third on the team.
On the pitching side, the Tigers rely heavily on sophomore Lauryn Foudree and junior Abigail White. The two have combined to go 18-3 this season. Foudree has thrown about half the innings as White, but sports an ERA of 0.81 in 43-plus innings. White’s ERA isn’t anything to scoff at, either, as her number sits at 2.13.
While the Muskies look to build on their statement win against City High, their returning group next year should make them a candidate to enter next season as one of the top teams in 5A.
And building a team with a deep, diverse set of skills is exactly what Muskie head coach Steve Hopkins wants out of his team.
"For the most part, we've had different leaders in different games," Hopkins said. "At times, the top of our lineup has carried us and at times the bottom of the order has carried us. And as a coach, you want to see everyone contributing. We have a strong junior class with two good seniors. We're somewhat young but we have enough experience that it helps keep the team grounded."
