Indian boys, L-M girls pick up team wins at Wapello

WAPELLO — Trying to make up for lost time in track and field has left a lot of prep athletes in two camps: attempting to pick up where they left off, or getting way out of their comfort zone.
Both extremes — with plenty of room in the middle — were on display at Wapello High School on Tuesday night.
Wapello won the boys competition, as the hosts tallied 183 points. Columbus (144 points) was runner-up with Louisa-Muscatine (122) third.
"It's been awesome ... we have a full boys team," said Columbus coach Steve Riley, who took Columbus to state in cross country to start the school year. "We have a lot of those same kids. We think we can qualify some things for state. And on the girls side, Michelle Diaz won the shot put for us with (with a distance of 34 feet)."
Louisa-Muscatine won the girls team competition with a score of 152.50. Durant came in second with a nice, well-rounded performance, scoring 121.5, with Wapello taking third at 112.
Among those who picked up where they left off was returning Class 2A state long jump champion Macy Daufeldt, who won with a jump of 16 feet, 9¾ inches.
As a freshman at West Liberty, Daufeldt won state with a jump of almost 17 feet, 8 inches.
Though the now-junior Daufeldt won by nine inches, she certainly faced ample competition as she tries to gain some perspective on her vision of becoming a two-time long jump champion.
Louisa-Muscatine senior Kylee Sanders jumped 16 feet for second place and Wapello junior Serah Shafer took third, going 13 feet, 5 inches.
Sanders later picked up a win in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.28 seconds.
The wind picked up as the night went on, making some hand-offs crucial in the later relays.
West Liberty's 4x100 group of Sam Gingerich, Drake Collins, Caleb Wulf and Jahsiah Galvan used clean exchanges and a burst from their anchor to win the boys race with a time of 46.59 seconds.
"I got a clean hand off," said Galvan of his final leg, "and I knew once we were tied that we had it. ... (The exchanges) went well that race."
As far as athletes getting out of their comfort zone, there's Louisa-Muscatine McKenna Hohenadel.
Hohenadel won the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.65 seconds, but she also is trying a new race, the 400-meter hurdles.
The Falcon junior won that, too, running it in 1:17.06.
Hohenadel learned quite a bit running it for the first time competitively, although in the end, some internal competition won out.
"I wasn't really sure what to expect running that race," Hohenadel said. "I wasn't even really sure how to run it, but I feel like I did pretty good for my first time.
"But the very first thing I said after they told me my time was 'Okay, I can do better than that. So I told my coach, I really want to work on that race."
Wapello's Rhett Smith was somewhere in between the extremes, the senior winning the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 1½ inches and the discus at 128 feet.
"Last year, we were all ready and worked up at the beginning, but it didn't happen," said Smith. "But it's going to be a great year with this group."
All in all, though, it the night was more about competition than times, given the early stages of the season and the wind and cold that hit on Tuesday night.
"On a night like tonight, you don't put too much stock into times," Wapello coach Todd Parsons said. "You just tell your kids to go out and compete and give their best effort. I thought our kids did that tonight and adjusted well to the conditions."