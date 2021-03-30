Indian boys, L-M girls pick up team wins at Wapello

WAPELLO — Trying to make up for lost time in track and field has left a lot of prep athletes in two camps: attempting to pick up where they left off, or getting way out of their comfort zone.

Both extremes — with plenty of room in the middle — were on display at Wapello High School on Tuesday night.

Wapello won the boys competition, as the hosts tallied 183 points. Columbus (144 points) was runner-up with Louisa-Muscatine (122) third.

"It's been awesome ... we have a full boys team," said Columbus coach Steve Riley, who took Columbus to state in cross country to start the school year. "We have a lot of those same kids. We think we can qualify some things for state. And on the girls side, Michelle Diaz won the shot put for us with (with a distance of 34 feet)."

Louisa-Muscatine won the girls team competition with a score of 152.50. Durant came in second with a nice, well-rounded performance, scoring 121.5, with Wapello taking third at 112.

Among those who picked up where they left off was returning Class 2A state long jump champion Macy Daufeldt, who won with a jump of 16 feet, 9¾ inches.

As a freshman at West Liberty, Daufeldt won state with a jump of almost 17 feet, 8 inches.