Injuries aside, Graettinger thankful for what game has given

“It’s kind of unfortunate that I know how (knee injury recoveries) go,” she said. “But it's been helpful to have that experience under my belt.

“Being a senior, you’re kind of place in the position (to be a team leader) anyway, but the injury has definitely changed my perspective. I think that I can be a different voice. This is my fifth year of college basketball, so I feel like I’ve been around the game (and the conference) a lot … I’ve just tried to be as involved in the team as I can … whatever I can do to help the team. Sometimes that just means being a friend.”

Though Graettinger will focus all her positive energy toward her teammates in the league tournament, she’s already set some new goals for life after basketball.

Graettinger recently decided that she will attend Indiana University and enroll in optometry school there next year.

For Graettinger, basketball has given and taken away. But now, as she’s forced to watch her team’s final games from the sideline, it’s the big-picture things the game produced that stick out as she reflects on her career.