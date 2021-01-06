Internal and external competition drives bowlers

For all the teams, however, they are not dwelling on those lost. Instead, this season is about opportunity.

"We'll have this year and next year with the exact same team," said sophomore Allen Stauffer of the L-M boys team.

"I feel like it's more than a team this year, we're a family," L-M junior Zach Robertson said.

Amid all the uncertainty coming with a season played during the COVID-19 pandemic, area bowlers are not only looking at the external competition of opposing teams, but also embracing friendly, internal competition amongst their own teammates.

"I'm glad we're back and we can compete, even with all the restrictions," Muscatine junior Makayla Delano said. "Hopefully we can bowl to the best of our abilities.

"As we joined, we lost some of the bowlers that had previously taken (Muscatine) to state, but we're hoping to make the most of (this season)."

The void left by such accomplished bowlers of the past has left room for advancement within the team, yet there's enough leadership returning to make sure that it stays in good nature and all eyes remain on the team prize that will hopefully present itself back at Cadillac Lanes.

"There's definitely competition, everyone wants to do as well as they can," Muscatine senior Marcus Madsen said. "But the main focus is just to have a good time and cheer everyone on. If someone else is bowling good go congratulate them or if a teammate is doing something wrong, try and help them out."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.