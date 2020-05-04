Iowa cancels summer sports camps

A chance for young athletes to learn and grow their games with instruction from University of Iowa coaches and student-athletes won’t be happening this summer.
The university’s decision to host no in-person summer programming on campus through Aug. 7 will impact summer plans for approximately 3,000 young athletes who planned to participate in Iowa Sports Camps.
The cancellation impacts camps in every sport, including football, basketball and wrestling.
Camps for young participants in baseball, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, rowing, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field and volleyball are also among camps that have been canceled.
Everything from elite to open camps hosted by the Hawkeye football and wrestling programs to events such as the weekend father and son camp hosted by the Iowa men’s basketball program have been scratched from the schedule.
The cancellations include a camp scheduled for June 29-July 2 at the Muscatine Community YMCA hosted by the Hawkeye men’s basketball program.
“Everybody who had registered for camps will be refunded in full — every penny will be returned — and we’re working on getting that done as quickly as possible,’’ said Josh Berka, director of sports camps. “The hope is to get that done within the next week or so.’’
Berka said coaches in some sports are contemplating holding camps after the Aug. 7 date but no plans have been finalized at this point.
Sports Camps at Iowa have grown into a year-round endeavor in a number of sports, typically attracting around 6,000 youths to campus.
“About half of those participate in the summer camps where they come to campus,’’ Berka said.
Many last multiple days and include housing and dining in university facilities in addition to interaction with Hawkeye coaches and student-athletes.
Those coaches and student-athletes had their own return to organized team activities delayed again on Monday when the Big Ten announced an extension of its previous suspension of all organized team activities for intercollegiate programs.
