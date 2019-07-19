IOWA CITY -- Muscatine picked a good time to play one of its better games of the season. However, it wasn’t enough to advance past Iowa City West in a Class 4A substate contest at Iowa City West’s Friday.
The Muskie bats stayed pretty quiet throughout the game, but Muscatine pitcher Drew Logel kept the West hitters in check as well. West, who finished the regular season ranked second in Class 4A, did just enough offensively to escape with a 2-1 win to end Muscatine's season.
“Peaking in July (was the goal),” Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. “I wish we would’ve played a little better (earlier in the season) so we would’ve earned a little better seed maybe not played one of the best teams in the state.”
Both pitchers were fantastic throughout. Logel ended up throwing 102 pitches over six innings, allowing just three hits. West hurler Marcus Morgan threw 95 pitches, holding the Muskies to just two hits, both of which came in the deciding seventh inning. He also tallied 15 strikeouts.
But Muscatine (9-22) did about as much damage as it could have with those two hits, both coming in the seventh inning.
“It’s kind of an indication of what these guys are about,” Pippert said of his team, “at the beginning of the year, we would have rolled over, but we put together some good at-bats … their pitcher [Morgan] is one of the best in the state.”
After Morgan struck out the first Muskie batter he saw, Bryce Owen hit a screaming liner that ended up in the glove of the diving Trojan left fielder.
Although it was caught, it looked like a good sign of things to come for Muscatine. But that was not the case as Morgan cruised through Muskie lineup until giving up the hits and run in the seventh.
The scoring started in the bottom of the third when Nick Fleckenstein led off the West (32-7) half with a base hit. After working his way to third, Morgan hit a sacrifice fly to left which scored Fleckenstein.
The 1-0 score held until West struck again in the fifth. West leadoff hitter Nick Biancuzzo drew a walk to get on, then made it to second on a sacrifice bunt by Morgan. Then Ryan Cooper hit one deep to right-center that scraped the outfield wall. Cooper ended up with a run-scoring double to give West a 2-0 lead.
Muscatine’s bid at a comeback in the final inning of play started off promising when Logel found a gap in right-center and one-hopped the wall for a ground-rule double. It was the Muskies’ first hit of the game, putting a runner in scoring position with the tying run at the plate with zero outs.
Morgan then forced an infield fly and a ground-out for two quick outs. But before the Muskies were done, Chandler Matos singled up the middle to cut the deficit to 2-1. Still, Morgan struck out the final Muskie hitter to end the game.
Muscatine just couldn’t find ways to get enough runners on as the West pitcher struck out 15 Muskie hitters.
“I’m so proud of these seniors,” Pippert said. “Drew Logel kept us in this game, it was a pitching duel. That last inning (we) put together some good hits, just kept fighting.”
“We didn’t win as many games as we wanted to, but I told the seniors, they laid a good foundation for us to build off of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.