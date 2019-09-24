Midway through the first set, Muscatine senior Hannah Reynolds elevated to block a kill attempt by Tulsa commit Justyus Jackson. Reynolds celebrated with teammates, and it appeared to be the spark Muscatine needed to claw back into the first set against Davenport North.
However, it was the Wildcats who had the last laugh in that set and the match.
Jackson totaled a match-high 17 kills and led Davenport North past Muscatine in four sets, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt in Muscatine.
“Hannah Reynolds had a nice stuff on (Jackson), but sometimes that motivates a good hitter,” Muscatine coach Tim Martin said. “I don’t think we touched a ball of hers after that. She was seeing the blocks and hitting around them.”
Davenport North (6-14, 2-3 MAC) snatched momentum early, as it jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never trailed in the opening set. A finesse kill by North setter Bailey Ortega, who finished the night with 40 assists, clinched a 25-19 win in the opening set for the Wildcats.
“I thought we passed really well,” North coach Heath Donath said. “I don’t think we had more than a couple bad passes. We served well, passed well, and got some good balls to hitters.”
The Muskies were more game to start the second, as they held an 11-10 advantage after one of Hannah Wieskamp’s team-high 12 kills.
“When we were in system we ran a good offense,” Martin said. “Kaylynn (Salyars) changed the ball up quite a bit and recognized we needed to go through the middles. Hannah (Wieskamp) had a nice night.”
However, with the score tied at 16, the North frontline took over and sparked a 6-0 burst and went on to take a two-set lead.
Still, the Muskies continued to battle.
“It’s their will to not give up,” Martin said. “That showed in that third set. I can’t put any kind of negative towards the effort.”
Opportunistic defense and a potent offense that ran through Salyars and Wieskamp sparked the Muskies in the third. With the score tied at 11, Salyars fired two of her team-high three aces for a 13-11 advantage. The junior led the Muskies in digs (19) and assists (18) and also added three kills.
“I can’t say enough about Kaylynn,” Martin said. “She would be one that would be missed if she wasn’t on the floor.”
Then, after kills from Wieskamp and Reynolds, the Muskies took a 17-12 lead, their largest of the night. North responded with an 11-4 run to take a 23-21 lead, and found itself with a match point after a kill from Emma Janecek to take a 24-23 lead.
However, three consecutive kills by the Muskies – two by Wieskamp and one by Madi Petersen – lifted the Muskies (4-7, 1-3 MAC) to a third-set win.
Then, it appeared momentum was on Muscatine’s side in the fourth, as it jumped out to a 15-10 lead after a kill by Salyars. Davenport North responded with a 10-3 burst to take control of the match as Jackson finished it off by serving the final four points for the Wildcats.
“It’s just some minor things we need to continue to work on,” Martin said. “This time of year, you have to be consistent. We know the MAC is tough, we just have to keep coming out and throwing the punches and see what happens.”
Muscatine will play host to Class 3A No. 3 Davenport Assumption next Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.