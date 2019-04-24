Haley Jarrett received congratulatory hugs from coaches, parents and her peers for well over 10 minutes. When it came time to take photos, flanked by her parents, Jarrett had to pause for a moment, take one hand off her plaque and wipe away a tear.
Jarrett has dreamed of winning the Muscatine YMCA’s Outstanding Senior Female Athlete Award ever since Emily Clemens won it in 2014, which is part of what made Wednesday so special.
“I just told myself ‘I want to give myself the opportunity to be able to win this award,’” Jarrett said. “It’s really just an honor to be known like (her).”
That dream came true Wednesday night when Jarrett was voted the 2018-19 Outstanding Senior Female Athlete by her classmates in the 43rd year of the recognition banquet.
“I was shocked, I was not expecting it,” Jarrett said. “I feel like I lived up to my goals and there’s more coming as I go into college. … It was just amazing knowing my classmates were the ones who recognized me.
“I thought there were so many other deserving people so it’s an honor that to them I met all the criteria for this award because I see all of that in them as well.”
It’s clear the coaches across every sport see that out of this group of Muscatine seniors, too. Girls basketball coach Susan Orvis told stories of the leadership displayed by her three senior basketball players while cross country and track coach Tim Armstrong credited Emmie Smith for leading the cross country team while he was away for a large chunk of the season, telling her “I’ll never forget you.”
Girls soccer coach Nate Meineke said his current group of five seniors exemplify “The reason I coach.”
That sort of leadership, Jarrett says, is a product of Muscatine coaches allowing the seniors to take control of practice, which allowed her to grow into a better leader. It also helped to be pushed by classmates her entire life.
“We’re best friends but we’re going to push each other to be the best we can,” Jarrett said. “It’s been great growing up with them.”
The night became even more special for Jarrett when Ragan Carey, last year’s winner, presented her with the award. The two were childhood friends, and Jarrett recalled riding tricycles together years ago.
“Ragan is the light in the room,” Jarrett said with a laugh. “To know she got this award and all the accomplishments she had as a Muskie, it just means so much to know I’m right there with her.”
Jarrett has been a standout on the court and field for the Muskies during her high school career.
She compiled 498 assists last fall on the volleyball team and was part of a senior class that Tim Martin said possessed the best leadership he’s seen in his seven years as the head coach. She also had a .381 batting average, .475 slugging percentage and a team-high 41 RBIs as a junior on the softball team and figures to be one of the leaders this summer.
This year’s guest speaker for the banquet was Iowa women’s golf coach Megan Menzel, who preached the importance of attitude, effort and preparation to an attentive audience in the Wesley Methodist Church.
The message hit home for Jarrett, who is preparing for her senior season of softball before heading to Kirkwood Community College on a softball scholarship.
“I think that’s something you can not only take with you through sports but through life,” Jarrett said. “You can control those three things and there are a lot of things in life you can’t control.”
