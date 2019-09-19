Muscatine and Johnston both enter their Week 4 matchup with identical records. However, the Muskies aren’t fooled for a second by the Dragons' 1-2 start to the season.
Johnston’s two losses have come to a pair of top-five teams in Class 4A — 20-7 to No. 2 Ankeny and 17-7 to No. 4 West Des Moines Dowling — and Muscatine coach Jake Mueller knows his football team will have its hands full on the road.
“They’re a really good football team,” Mueller said of Johnston. “They’re definitely the most challenging team we’ve played so far; it’s not even close.
“They’re not going to look like what their record says they are.”
Last week, Mueller felt the Muskies (1-2) took baby steps forward on offense and special teams. Still, it’s been a slower process than anticipated for Muscatine.
“Slowly but surely, we’re moving,” Mueller said. “Defensively, we’ve played pretty good football the last couple weeks. I want to see us play football where we’re not jumping offsides, making the wrong read or going the wrong direction."
“We need to be more consistent in getting 11 guys on the same page. I’m looking forward to seeing what we look like once we start doing that.”
The offense will be aided with the return of Tim Nimely, the 2018 third-team all-state running back who missed last week’s contest with an ankle injury. The junior has 337 rushing yards and two touchdowns in two games.
Mueller anticipates the quarterback rotation will look similar to last week’s 13-7 win over Davenport West, with junior Zander Morgan starting while also mixing in senior Sam Wieskamp. Wieskamp has totaled 265 passing yards and two touchdowns. Morgan, meanwhile, accounted for two touchdowns last week.
Regardless of which quarterback is on the field, Mueller is preaching patience to his offense, which will be taking on a defense that doesn’t give up many big plays.
“We just have to take what they give us and not try to do too much,” Mueller said. “Their front seven is pretty solid. It’s tough to find very many weaknesses.”
On the other side of the ball, one thing stands out to Mueller when watching Johnston on film: Size on the offensive line.
Despite losing their quarterback, four of their top five running backs and their top three receivers from last year, the Dragons are stocked with talent at the skill positions.
“They have some skill guys that have some really good speed,” Mueller said. “That is concerning watching film and seeing that along with the size of their line.”
Johnston returns running back Jordan Rusch, who accounted for 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns in its 42-7 win over Muscatine last season. The Dragons have played three different quarterbacks this season, and it’s unclear how many of them will see action against the Muskies.
For as much as Mueller has liked the play of his defense for the last 10 quarters, he knows there is still plenty to improve on that side of the ball, too. Most notably, he says that unit needs to do a better job of finishing games.
Despite facing such a quality opponent, Mueller remains largely focused on his team’s week-to-week improvement. The rest will take care of itself.
“We’ve had a good attitude,” Mueller said. “I think our kids are confident in their abilities. It’s just a matter of us putting some things together so we can execute the way I think we can.”
