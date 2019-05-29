DURANT, Iowa — It didn’t even occur to Ruby Kappeler that she was one hit away from the cycle in the second game of Durant’s softball doubleheader against West Branch.
“My mom told me right after and I was like, 'Whatever, it’s fine, I did fine,'" Kappeler said with a laugh. “I didn’t even know I was that close.”
It’s safe to say Kappeler did more than fine. She turned in one of the best doubleheader performances first-year Durant coach Kevin Kaalberg has witnessed.
The Durant senior was 8-for-9 with two home runs, eight RBIs, one double, one triple and four stolen bases as the Wildcats swept the Bears last Thursday.
“I don’t think I ever have, honestly,” Kappeler said when asked if she’s ever played a better doubleheader. “I live for middle inside pitches and (West Branch) was jamming us really good in the second game. (They) happened to jam me, but it’s my pitch so I hit it good.”
After her sophomore season, it seemed Kappeler was on track to be one of the top players in Class 2A. She had a .431 batting average with 15 extra-base hits, five home runs, 20 stolen bases and a .647 slugging percentage on her way to being named to the all-state tournament team and the Southeast District team.
In her junior season, she dipped to a .305 batting average, .458 slugging percentage and 10 stolen bases. That’s because she was thinking instead of playing.
“Confidence was my problem last year,” Kappeler said. “I got in my head a lot and let a lot of others get in my head. I got told don’t always think you have to hit a home run or hit the first pitch. It made me think too much at the plate.”
When Kaalberg arrived in December, Kappeler approached her new coach and said she wanted to have a better year at the plate as a senior.
She admits her extension is better this year, but the biggest difference is her confidence. The sample size is small, but it appears Kappeler is on her way to a bounce-back campaign.
“Not that I expect her to hit home runs every night but none of it surprised me,” Kaalberg said. “(Ruby) Kappeler is a really good softball player and she pays attention to details. The next day at hitting I told her ‘I’m not messing with you.’”
Class 2A top-ranked Durant is off to a 3-0 start, and Kappeler, the leadoff hitter, is a big reason why. She currently holds a .727 batting average and a 1.545 slugging percentage, best on the team in both categories by a wide margin.
She’s running more on the base paths, too, as are the rest of the Wildcats with the encouragement of Kaalberg. Kappeler had 10 stolen bases last year and 20 the year before. The senior is already 6-for-6 this season, and that kind of production can "ignite the rest of the team," according to her coach.
“I love running,” Kaalberg said. “If you’re going to throw us out, throw us out. You’ve got to make a good throw and a good catch and tag. If you do, tip of the cap, but we’re going to make you do it again.”
Kaalberg sees a hitter who pays attention to details and is far enough along in her development to make adjustments on the fly, which she displayed in an at-bat against West Branch.
Kappeler fouled off a pitch and stepped out of the batters box. Realizing she dipped on the swing, she made an adjustment that helped her pick up a hit.
“She was self-correcting,” Kaalberg said. “If you’re going to self-correct in the middle of an at-bat, which is the goal for everybody, you’re going to be successful.”
Kappeler is one of seven seniors who are hungrier than last year, she says. Durant finished 32-3 and was No. 1 much of the season , but was upended 2-1 by Bellevue in last year's regional semifinal.
"I feel very confident this year," Kappeler said. "There's definitely a different feeling in the air from past years."
