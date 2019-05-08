Two years ago, Katie Shoultz was eager to make the most of her second chance at North Dakota State. In May of 2016, the Muscatine High School graduate decided to end her career after doctors found multiple blood clots in her lungs as a result of Factor V Leiden thrombophilia.
In June of 2017, after making a full recovery from the life-threatening condition, Shoultz was cleared to return to softball. Earlier this week, she was named the Summit League Player of the Year.
Shoultz started all 47 games she played in for the Bison and posted a league-best .404 batting average with 59 hits, two doubles, two triples and 15 RBIs. She also led the league with 24 stolen bases and racked up 54 putouts, four assists and zero errors.
