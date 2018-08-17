On paper, the Wapello football team returns a lot of experience from last year. The Indians will bring back seven starters and 14 letterwinners off last year's 5-4 team.
Even so, Wapello lost its starting quarterback in Logan Belzer and three of its five starting offensive linemen. Coach Todd Parsons joked that dilemma has led to some sleepless nights as he searches for answers at arguably the two most important positions in football.
"We're going to be very, very, very inexperienced up front," Parsons said. "That's a huge concern for me right now. We're replacing some kids who were starters in our program for three years."
In fact, the last time somebody besides Belzer started at quarterback for the Indians was 2014.
Currently, seniors Bryant Lanz and Noah Holland are in an open competition for the position. Holland has been a quarterback within the program for the last three years, while Lanz was a starting wide receiver last season.
"You probably won't see us air it out like we have the last couple of years," Parsons said. "Noah is more of a true passer, and Bryant is a more athletic kid who can run. Hopefully, somebody will stand out soon."
Regardless of who wins the job, there will be plenty of weapons in the Indians' offense this season. Ricky Pforts returns after rushing for 951 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry as a sophomore.
"Ricky had a great offseason," Parsons said. "He's probably put on another 10 to 15 pounds and hasn't lost any speed or quickness. He's going to be our workhorse on offense. Hopefully we can find some boys in front of him that want to block."
Pforts also had 205 receiving yards, and Brenton Ross returns at receiver for his senior season after pulling down 27 receptions for 436 yards a year ago. Daniel Meeker will also see time at receiver this year, and depending on who wins the quarterback job, Lanz, who had 284 receiving yards a year ago, could as well.
"We have some skill position guys that can do some things when they get the ball at receiver and running back," Parsons said. "That's going to be interesting if we can get the ball in their hands. I think the potential is there."
Of course, outside of what unfolds at quarterback, a lot of that potential depends on what plays out with the offensive line. Wapello returns James Wykert and Bryan Kinsey, who both started on the offensive and defensive lines last season, but lost guys such as Laith Smith and Gage Witte.
The Indians have four newcomers -- juniors Drake Timmerman and Kaeden Hoag, as well as sophomores Rhett Smith and Brantly Palmer.
"We're trying to find some kids that are a fit for what we do," Parsons said. "It's going to be a struggle and we're going to be inexperienced, and that's a huge concern for me right now.
"There's going to be some guys who get thrown into the mix that haven't played much varsity football."
Parsons will rely on a lot of those same kids in what will be an inexperienced defensive line, too. But the Indians should have a stout defense led by Pforts and Lanz at linebacker surrounded by a quick secondary.
"We have some athletic kids that can run to the football," Parsons said. "Our speed is going to be improved."
Even with a number of skill position players back in the fold, Wapello has its work cut out for it in the same district as Wilton, Mediapolis and Sigourney-Keota. But Parsons still likes his team's talent and hopes to continue to build the chemistry and culture once the season begins.
"We're just trying to get better every day," Parsons said. "When the season starts we just want to see week-to-week improvement, that's all I can ask."