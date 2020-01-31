DAVENPORT, Iowa — They scuffled at the start of the game and at the beginning of the third quarter. In the second and fourth quarters, Muscatine pieced together some of its best basketball of the season Friday night.
Still, the first- and third-quarter lulls were too much for the Muskies to overcome against a state-ranked opponent.
Davenport Assumption scored the first 21 points of the third quarter to break a halftime tie and go on to a 63-43 victory in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at Assumption High School.
"We just came out flat in that third quarter," Muscatine coach John Windham said. "We haven't gotten to the point where we play a team tough for a half and then come out with the attitude we need to do the same thing in the third quarter.
"The day we learn to come out of the locker room and meet the intensity from the other team, we're going to be a very good team."
Muscatine (3-12, 3-8) missed its first eight shots of the game and mustered only one basket in the opening quarter.
The Muskies outscored the Knights 21-11 in the second quarter to even the game at halftime. Windham's squad made 9 of 16 shots in the quarter.
Jacob Thomas finished with a season-high 16 points and five rebounds for Muscatine.
"That's the best game Jake has probably played in his life," Windham said. "That's what we need for someone else to step up and take some pressure off Noah (Yahn) and Josh (Dieckman).
"Tonight, Jake squared up, made the right move and didn't hurry it."
Assumption (12-2, 8-2) seized control in the third quarter.
After being held to six points in the first half, Sean Peeters — the MAC's leading scorer — had 15 points after intermission to lead the onslaught.
Windham burned two timeouts to try and stem the tide, but his team didn't score in the third quarter until the final 50 seconds.
"(Coach Matt Fitzpatrick) doesn't really sugarcoat anything," Peeters said. "He pretty much let us know we're playing soft, almost like middle school basketball. He talked to us about playing hard and grown-man basketball."
Muscatine, which came in off back-to-back wins, did score 17 points in the final quarter.
Yahn and Dieckman each finished with seven points. The Muskies return home to play Davenport North on Tuesday.
"Coach Windham is doing a great job," Fitzpatrick said. "When you watch them on film, they improve every time I watch them. They had some really good stretches.
"He's doing things the right way and trying to install a strong culture to get more players out. He's doing a good job."
