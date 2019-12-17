The Muscatine boys basketball team entered Tuesday night’s game against undefeated Davenport Assumption coming off a win against Davenport West that snapped their 23-game winless streak.
Whether it was the win or the continued growth of a young team, the Muskies looked noticeably more confident in the early going against the Knights.
However, the more the game wore on, it was clear Muscatine still has work to do. After a close 22-17 halftime score in favor of Assumption, just about everything went right for the Knights in the second half in their 58-36 victory.
"Right now our confidence is up and down," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "I told them when we start feeling more confident in our abilities, we'll have more success."
Even with the loss, though, the Muskies are slowly putting themselves back on the Mississippi Athletic Conference map.
“We knew (Muscatine) has two really good players, and that was our focus,” Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “I feel like they continue to get better and better … we didn’t look past this at all. We felt like they kinda punched us in the nose, but we responded in the second half.
“We respect everybody in this league and any road conference win is a great thing.”
The Muskies got things going by winning the tip and setting junior big man Josh Dieckman up for an open 3-pointer, which he drained. The Muskies followed that up with an impressive defensive possession, forcing the Knights to run through their offense several times before finally getting an errant shot off with 6:20 left on the game clock for the initial frame.
Muscatine (1-3, 1-2 MAC) managed to get out to a 5-0 lead. And shortly after junior Reed Ulses converted an and-1 shot plus free throw to make it 8-4, but the Muskie lead would be short-lived.
Assumption (6-0, 3-0 MAC) would carry an 11-8 lead into the second but had to fight for everything it could get.
Senior Sean Peeters opened the second quarter for the Knights with a 3 that started an Assumption run that opened the lead to 19-11. But the Muskies would force the Knights to shoot just 4 of 11 in the second quarter. However, Muscatine had their own offensive troubles and went into the half down 22-17.
"I thought for three quarters we did a good job on Peeters," said Windham. "Then he took over the fourth."
Then came the Assumption avalanche. In the second half, the Knights outscored the Muskies 36-19.
Peeters led all scorers with 23 points, 16 coming after the halftime break.
"(Assumption) did a very good job of spreading the floor and attacking the gaps and hitting down open shots," Windham said.
Dieckman led the Muskies with 12 points on 5 of 15 shooting. Junior Noah Yahn, who entered as Muscatine’s leading scorer averaging just north of 21 points per game this season, came off the bench for the second game in a row after falling ill before the game against West. Yahn had trouble getting anything going in this one, though, finishing with five points.
"(Assumption) is 6-0, they're a good ball club. I was very proud of the effort in the first half," Windham said, "and we even agreed we could have been better."
