Almost the entire Muscatine softball team emerged from the dugout cheering before eighth-grader Kylieia Salyars reached second base. It was a birthday to remember for the eighth-grader, as the night ended with the team singing “Happy Birthday” to her in the postgame huddle.
Kylieia drilled a double to the left field fence to score two runs – with the winning run being sister Kaylynn Salyars – to clinch a 10-0 mercy-rule win for Muscatine in Game 2 over Davenport West.
“It was awesome,” Kaylynn Salyars said. “I was cheering her on while I was running (home).”
The double came hours after Kylieia had a chance in the fifth inning of Game 1 to clinch a mercy-rule win. She struck out swinging that time. Although Muscatine still won that game 9-1, Kylieia was determined not to come up short when the moment presented itself again on her 14th birthday.
“I got up there and was really focusing on how I needed to make sure to see the ball,” Kylieia said. “I knew in my first approach I didn’t watch the ball all the way. (The second time) I watched the ball hit my bat, saw contract and it went.”
“I’m so happy for her,” Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said of Kylieia, who subbed in for senior catcher Kaylie Reynolds in the last few innings of each contest. “For her to stick with it, come in and get an opportunity to contribute and come through, I’m just excited and happy for her.”
After a weekend filled with a lot of frustration at the plate and a 1-2 record, it was anything but that Monday night for Muscatine (19-7, 9-3) at Kent Stein Park. The Muskies racked up 12 hits in each game on their way to a dominant sweep.
“We felt this was probably one of our best doubleheaders,” Hopkins said.
It started with Kaylynn Salyars and Kaylie Reynolds, who have been a deadly one-two punch in the middle of the Muskies’ lineup all season. Reynolds finished the night 4-of-5 with four RBIs and four doubles. Salyars was 4-of-6 with four RBIs, and her bases-clearing double in the fourth inning of game two extended the Muskies’ lead to 7-0.
“The coaches told us we needed to get some insurance runs,” Kaylynn said. “I was expecting outside but (the pitch) came close to the middle. I just took it that way.”
Kaylynn Salyars said she and Reynolds often feed off one another, and Hopkins says when those two produce on the same night his team is tough to beat.
“They’re both hitting machines and strong,” Hopkins said. “We always talk about big-time hitters have to show up in big-time games and we had some kids do that tonight.”
The Falcons (12-14, 5-7 MAC) struck first with an RBI single by senior Emma Lee to start game one. However, that was the only run Davenport West mustered on a night where Muscatine pitched senior Carrie Nelson and relieved her with freshman Bree Seaman and eighth-grader Maura Chalupa.
Davenport West had a chance to punch back in the third inning of game two when it loaded the bases with no outs. But, Carrie Nelson recorded three straight outs to escape unharmed.
“That was frustrating for everybody to not come out of it with anything,” said West assistant coach Jerry Ralfs, who filled in for head coach Jim Weisrock. “We expected much more tonight than what happened. We’re a better team than that but it just wasn’t our night.”
The Muskies, meanwhile, got production from all over the lineup. Leadoff hitter Rylie Moss reached base in five of her eight at-bats. Senior Haley Jarrett sparked a five-run fourth with an RBI double in game one. Fellow senior Kate Nelson had an RBI double in the inning and launched a solo shot over the right field wall for the final run of game two.
Junior Beth Butler had a pair of RBIs in game two to help the Muskies build an early lead. All of that was a welcome sight for Hopkins after an up-and-down weekend.
“I’m feeling good that we’re moving in the right direction,” Hopkins said. “I hate to have the type of weekend we had last weekend but sometimes those are a blessing in disguise.”
