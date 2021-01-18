L-M bowlers claim Crawford Cup despite Madsen's perfect game

"I wouldn't have wanted to do it against anyone other than them," he said. "They're an amazing team. They beat us, but we just loved to be able to come out and bowl against them."

But afterwards, it was back to business.

"It's friendly, there's some friendly banter, everybody wants to bowl well, but (the two teams) bowl together and practice together a lot," Muscatine coach Triscia Klein said. "The competition is good because it's healthy and friendly.

"We were excited not just for Marcus, but we bowled our highest score as a team ... There were a lot of positives. The kids felt good. We have a lot to look forward to."

Madsen's perfect game came in the second of the two-game individual series that started the proceedings. It came after an opening game of 185. That score was beaten by all but one of the opposing Falcons' six-person lineup as well as two teammates. But the 300 gave Madsen the individual two-game high score at 485.

"It was pretty amazing to see a teammate (bowl a 300)," said Miller, who recorded his against Davenport Central at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 5. "It was even on the same lanes that I did it. It just adds another level to it."