L-M boys and girls secure spot to state; Durant boys too

Going to the state bowling tournament is nothing new for Dustin Beaham.
But getting to go with the rest of the Louisa-Muscatine boys bowling team is.
The L-M boys team secured its spot at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo for the state tournament by winning Tuesday’s Class 1A District 5 substate tournament at Muscatine’s Rose Bowl. The Falcons bowled a 3,426 for a commanding victory over second place Durant. The Wildcats scored a 3,017. Fairfield (2,856), Davis County (2,782) and Pella Christian (2,461) rounded out the top five for the boys.
Durant will be joining L-M at state, as the Wildcats' score was good enough to get them a bid as an at-large qualifier.
“We’re still alive,” Durant head coach Dan Sterner said. “The boys shot well. We bowled tough (competition). We gave it 100 percent. I’m proud of my kids.”
Likewise, the Louisa-Muscatine girls team ran away from the field and will be making its fourth-straight trip to state. The Falcons bowled a 3,102. Davis County finished in second at 2,166 with Fairfield (2,163), Sigourney (2,007) and Pella Christian (1,914) in third through fifth. Durant came in sixth at 1,891.
Both Louisa-Muscatine team scores were tops in Class 1A across Iowa’s substate tournaments.
Beaham, a senior, has competed as an individual in the Class 1A state bowling tournament in each of the previous three seasons. Last season his first game at state, He bowled a 300.
However, this year is special for Beaham.
“I wanted this team to make it more than I wanted to make it myself,” he said. “It was just an explosion of talent today.
“I’ve been there all four years of my high school career … but I really want to touch that team trophy. I’ve been wanting to touch that team trophy forever.”
Beaham led the individual scorers on Tuesday with a 501. Sigourney's Holden Huffman (480) took second while L-M freshmen Keaten Bieri (478) and Allen Stauffer (464) took third and fourth. Durant senior Drew Henderson came in sixth at 427.
As excited as their senior leader is about going to state with his team, the team is thrilled to finally be able to go along.
“This year isn’t really about us,” said Stauffer, “it’s about our senior Dustin. He’s been wanting to make it as a team all these years. To finally accomplish that feels great.”
For the girls, Tuesday was another step toward a possible fourth consecutive state title. The significance of being around for such an accomplishment is not lost on L-M’s upperclassmen.
Aside from throttling the competition on the team side, the Falcons fielded five of the top seven individual bowlers.
“It’s exciting,” senior Whittney Morse said. “It’s a big honor to be a part of a team that is going to state four times. We’re hoping to bring back the win again this year. I’m really proud of the team. We had really good energy today. And I’m also proud of myself. I’ve kind of been in a slump lately so I’m happy I could help the team.”
Morse led all bowlers with a 473. Junior Madisyn Gerdts came in second with a 444 while senior Shadyn Bishop finished third (439). Lauren Bodman’s 438 put the senior in fourth. Fairfield’s McKayla Taylor (362) and Sigourney’s Hannah Alderson (361) broke up the run of Falcons, ahead of L-M freshman Jersey Lessenger’s 360.
“We’ve just got a good thing going now,” L-M head coach Al Jordan said. “The kids work hard and they love the game. I’m hard on them sometimes, but in the end they’re a great bunch of kids.”
Class 3A
Muskies fall short of state: The Davenport Central boys and Ottumwa girls took the automatic team qualifying spots at the 3A substate competition at Ottumwa as Muscatine was shut out Tuesday.