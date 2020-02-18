L-M boys and girls secure spot to state; Durant boys too

However, this year is special for Beaham.

“I wanted this team to make it more than I wanted to make it myself,” he said. “It was just an explosion of talent today.

“I’ve been there all four years of my high school career … but I really want to touch that team trophy. I’ve been wanting to touch that team trophy forever.”

Beaham led the individual scorers on Tuesday with a 501. Sigourney's Holden Huffman (480) took second while L-M freshmen Keaten Bieri (478) and Allen Stauffer (464) took third and fourth. Durant senior Drew Henderson came in sixth at 427.

As excited as their senior leader is about going to state with his team, the team is thrilled to finally be able to go along.

“This year isn’t really about us,” said Stauffer, “it’s about our senior Dustin. He’s been wanting to make it as a team all these years. To finally accomplish that feels great.”

For the girls, Tuesday was another step toward a possible fourth consecutive state title. The significance of being around for such an accomplishment is not lost on L-M’s upperclassmen.

Aside from throttling the competition on the team side, the Falcons fielded five of the top seven individual bowlers.