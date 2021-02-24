L-M boys bowling capture state championshp

Charles City junior Cael Bohlen was crowned the individual champion of 1A by bowling a 546 series. But members of the L-M team made up four of the top eight spots, which led to a 197-pin Falcon advantage heading into the five Baker games.

“Everybody bowled well, it was an impressive showing from the leadoff man to the anchor,” Jordan said. “It’s just a great bunch of kids, a great team … I couldn’t be more proud of them and the entire L-M program.

“(The girls team) was there to watch. All of them.”

Junior Levi Staley placed second with a 496 with sophomore teammate Allen Stauffer two pins behind in third (494).

Durant junior Kayden Johnson also slipped into the top five in the individual competition. Johnson recorded a series score of 479. He was behind Camanche’s top bowler in senior Jacob Hartman (485).

Freshman Maison Gerdts (463) and sophomore Keaten Bieri (460) were Louisa-Muscatine’s other two top-10 finishers.

Sophomore Dalton Cromer rounded out the Falcon scoring with a 442, which placed inside the top 15.

With no seniors on the roster, the Louisa-Muscatine boys hope to be on the cusp of a run similar to that of the Falcon girls.