L-M boys bowling capture state championshp

WATERLOO — Louisa-Muscatine High School is now the residence of both boys and girls Class 1A Iowa state bowling championship trophies.
Two days after the girls bowling team continued its winning streak with its fifth straight 1A title, the L-M boys became first-time champions.
The team won the state-wide competition in 2005, but bowling didn’t become a sanctioned sport until 2010.
The Falcons bowled a team score of 3,414 at Cadillac Lanes on Wednesday, beating out second-place Camanche (3,351) and Charles City (3,308).
“The kids set the standard,” Louisa-Muscatine coach Al Jordan said, “and the kids coming up after them want to live up to that standard. They’re driven to succeed like the ones before them.
"One of the keys is keeping that youth program up at the Rose Bowl. They start them young, and that helps so, so much.”
Louisa-Muscatine and Camanche were tied for the state’s best qualifying score coming into Wednesday’s season finale. Both sides punched their ticket to state with a score of 3,251.
Camanche took the 1A state title last season with a score of 3,279, beating Louisa-Muscatine’s 3,075.
The Falcons built a substantial lead after the two-game individual series.
Charles City junior Cael Bohlen was crowned the individual champion of 1A by bowling a 546 series. But members of the L-M team made up four of the top eight spots, which led to a 197-pin Falcon advantage heading into the five Baker games.
“Everybody bowled well, it was an impressive showing from the leadoff man to the anchor,” Jordan said. “It’s just a great bunch of kids, a great team … I couldn’t be more proud of them and the entire L-M program.
“(The girls team) was there to watch. All of them.”
Junior Levi Staley placed second with a 496 with sophomore teammate Allen Stauffer two pins behind in third (494).
Durant junior Kayden Johnson also slipped into the top five in the individual competition. Johnson recorded a series score of 479. He was behind Camanche’s top bowler in senior Jacob Hartman (485).
Freshman Maison Gerdts (463) and sophomore Keaten Bieri (460) were Louisa-Muscatine’s other two top-10 finishers.
Sophomore Dalton Cromer rounded out the Falcon scoring with a 442, which placed inside the top 15.
With no seniors on the roster, the Louisa-Muscatine boys hope to be on the cusp of a run similar to that of the Falcon girls.
“It’s a great day for L-M, for the L-M bowling program,” Jordan said. “The community and school have supported this program and it’s just been a phenomenal year.