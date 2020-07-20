L-M captures third straight state berth

“We got down (early), just like in the previous game,” Louisa-Muscatine head coach Bryan Butler said. “But our girls are used to it, we had a couple miscues, we called the wrong pitch and paid for it with (Caffery’s) home run … We started out a little rusty, but we cleaned it up. I thought offensively we were hitting the ball well.

"The girls were confident putting the ball in play and Hailey got stronger as the game went along.”

Wells would reach again to lead off the third for the Beavers (14-4), but would subsequently be thrown out on a steal attempt for the final out of the inning. The throw from L-M’s eighth-grade catcher Morgan Stecher was on target but high, causing sophomore shortstop Kylee Sanders to jump in order to snag it, and the Falcon sophomore showed incredible awareness by swooping her arm around after making the catch to tag the Beaver runner on the shoulder while sliding by prior to reaching second.

Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) junior right fielder Mae Cox would also demonstrate some handy glove work in the field. She made a terrific diving catch in foul territory for the second out of the seventh inning, but in between, it was mostly Sanders’ dealing that kept the Beaver bats at bay.