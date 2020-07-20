L-M captures third straight state berth

LETTS, Iowa — The Louisa-Muscatine softball team had to make its second comeback in as many games in order to capture its third straight state tournament berth Monday night.
After falling behind by two runs early, just like it did in its regional semifinal against West Branch, second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine rallied with a five-run inning to knock off 13th-ranked Wilton 5-2 in a Class 2A regional final at L-M High School.
The Falcons won a 2A state title in 2018 and were runner-up behind Davenport Assumption in 3A a year ago.
Powered by a three-run homer from sophomore center fielder McKenna Hohenadel, L-M turned a two-run deficit into a lead. Senior starting pitcher Hailey Sanders and the Falcon defense buckled down to allow only one Wilton runner to reach after the second inning.
“I’ve already been kind of a first-pitch hitter,” Hohenadel said of her three-run blast. “I just saw it and took it. At first, I really didn’t think it was over, I took off sprinting, but then I saw (the umpire motion for a home run), and I was like, 'Yeah, let’s go.’”
Sanders struck out nine, giving up just three hits in the win.
Sophomore Ella Caffery hit a home run to center for Wilton (14-4) to give them its second run. Chloe Wells walked to open the game and ended up scoring on a passed ball.
“We got down (early), just like in the previous game,” Louisa-Muscatine head coach Bryan Butler said. “But our girls are used to it, we had a couple miscues, we called the wrong pitch and paid for it with (Caffery’s) home run … We started out a little rusty, but we cleaned it up. I thought offensively we were hitting the ball well.
"The girls were confident putting the ball in play and Hailey got stronger as the game went along.”
Wells would reach again to lead off the third for the Beavers (14-4), but would subsequently be thrown out on a steal attempt for the final out of the inning. The throw from L-M’s eighth-grade catcher Morgan Stecher was on target but high, causing sophomore shortstop Kylee Sanders to jump in order to snag it, and the Falcon sophomore showed incredible awareness by swooping her arm around after making the catch to tag the Beaver runner on the shoulder while sliding by prior to reaching second.
Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) junior right fielder Mae Cox would also demonstrate some handy glove work in the field. She made a terrific diving catch in foul territory for the second out of the seventh inning, but in between, it was mostly Sanders’ dealing that kept the Beaver bats at bay.
As for the Falcon offense, senior Beth Butler got things going in the second when she led off with a double. Cox walked, junior Mallory Mashek and freshman McKenzie Kissel each singled, setting up a bases-loaded situation for leadoff Kylee Sanders.
“I was just thinking, ‘Find my pitch, look for the one I want and take it,’” Beth Butler said, who is playing her first season under her father this season. “It’s been so much fun so far. It’s been my favorite high school season.
“(Going forward, we just need to have confidence in ourselves and do what we did tonight.”
Kylee Sanders would drive in one on a blooper to left that found space to land but caused a force out at third, setting up Hohenadel’s blast on the first pitch of the at-bat.
Though there’s isn’t much of anything on the field that can make the Falcons uncomfortable, as they’ve taken on several teams from bigger classes throughout the season, players admitted it was tough in the early going as both teams dealt with the news of the untimely passing of former Wilton standout, Chantz Stevens.
For Hailey Sanders, the situation led to the full spectrum of feelings.
“It’s been nerve-wracking because this was a big game,” Sanders said. “But it was also emotional ... Chantz was a good friend of mine, and playing Wilton was a constant reminder. I tried not to think about it, but I knew Chantz and coach (Jarin “Bear” Gerst, who passed away recently) were both here watching.”
