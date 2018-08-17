There's no doubt incoming Louisa-Muscatine football coach Eric Gabe has talented pieces to work with in the upcoming season.
The Falcons gained 2,511 total yards on offense last season, and every player who contributed to that is back for the 2018 season. However, they will still be a relatively young group with just a handful of seniors on the roster once again.
But, perhaps the biggest obstacle Gabe will face in year one at the helm is lack of depth.
"We're just trying to piece together a sophomore team, piece together a second string," Gabe said of Louisa-Muscatine, which will have 25 players on its roster this season. "We're trying to develop our culture and learn. When you're a (Class) 2A school, you need to be up around the 40 range."
Certainly, the lack of depth could provide challenges during the season if any injuries arise, and Gabe says he already has a few players who are "dinged up." But Louisa-Muscatine has already seen its lack of depth impact its practices, too.
"(The first day) we had a few kids who missed and a couple at the state fair and we had 17 kids," Gabe said. "If you do the math if you play 11-on-11 that doesn't equal 17.
"Especially on offense, get your timing down or certain things down then you throw a freshman in at guard or a freshman in at center it's kind of like 'Well, that's not how it's going to be.'"
Gabe will teach seventh grade English in Louisa-Muscatine, and teaching middle school has been a proven method for him to build up the numbers within a program. He recalled his time at West Central Valley as a head coach when he took over a program with 27 kids and left it with 70.
"Letting the kids know I'm there, building a relationship with them there is pretty huge," Gabe said. "I've always had good results teaching middle school and getting high numbers."
However, Gabe knows the players he has are capable of producing positive results on the field this fall.
"Problem is we're pretty dang talented, the top kids would be top kids on any program," Gabe said. "It's just being able to find pieces and piece those together."
That begins with Chase Kruse, who had 26 total touchdowns at quarterback as a sophomore. He threw for 1,667 yards, rushed for 541 yards, and even had a 66-yard touchdown reception.
He'll have plenty of weapons around him with Karson Cantrell and Brock Jeambey returning at wide receiver and Maxwell McCulley at running back. The offensive and defensive lines are both "still a little green," but will be anchored by Gabe Hayes and Sam Kessel.
Gabe says the Falcons have picked up quickly on schemes, and the first-year coach hopes they'll be able to be effective both running and throwing the ball.
On defense, the line will be backed up by the return of Cody Calvelage, who led the Falcons with 100.5 tackles a year ago.
Still, Gabe wouldn't say whether he anticipates an improvement on last season's 3-6 record.
"I'm not an outcome driven guy," he said. "I don't think you can control outcome as much as people think."
What the Falcons can control, however, is their culture. That's what is most important to Gabe in year one, establishing a culture of doing things the right way and with effort.
"We have the term Falcon tough," Gabe said. "Toughness to us is not banging on your chest and thinking you're tough. It's really being tough enough to do the right things, to step onto the field knowing things could go wrong.
"We're focused on getting everything out of this year and getting as good as we can."
