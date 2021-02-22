L-M girls bowling capture fifth straight state title

WATERLOO — The Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling team is state champions for the fifth season in a row.
And the team did it Monday morning with the eyes of the competition on them, as lane issues and repairs left the Falcons a few frames behind during the two-game individual series portion, leaving them bowling all alone to finish up.
“They had to wait on us to bowl six frames,” Louisa-Muscatine coach Al Jordan said. “And, the girls handled it … well, the scores tell you how well they handled it. They did a phenomenal job. Then we got into the Baker (games) and that’s the best Baker set I’ve ever seen.
“They just kept rooting each other on and weren’t going to be denied.”
The Falcons set a state record for consecutive state bowling championships at three in 2019. The latest coming in the form of a Class 1A win at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
Louisa-Muscatine finished with a team score of 3097, edging out Camanche by 73 pins. Junior Lily Fisher led L-M in the two-game individual series by bowling a 428 and the Falcons put up an average of over 225 in the five Baker games for the win.
“That’s the highest Baker average we’ve ever shot,” Jordan said.
That L-M effort in the Baker games was second to Camanche, which bowled a 1138 to L-M’s 1130.
“Camanche gave us battle all day, as usual. They’re a class act and a great program,” Jordan said.
The Louisa-Muscatine boys will compete in the Class 1A boys state meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Waterloo at Cadillac Lanes. Durant’s Kayden Johnson will be competing as well as he qualified as an individual.
Muscatine’s Marcus Madsen will be an individual qualifier in the boys 3A tournament. That will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Cadillac Lanes.
The victor of the girls 1A competition was Vinton-Shellsburg senior Christina Harrelson, who bowled a 478 two-game series.
For the Falcons, freshman Hannah Andersen had the second best team series score with a 425. Senior Madisyn Gerdts, who has now been a part of four state championship teams, registered a score of 403.
To illustrate the depth the L-M team had this season, the sources of scoring for the Falcons was almost flipped from the state qualifying meet, where sophomore Jersey Lessenger posted the individual high score with a 472 and Fisher ended with a 408.
At the state tournament, Fisher led the team and Lessenger ended with a 369. Senior Clair Wilson rounded out the Falcon scoring with a 342.
“That’s what you call a total team effort there,” Jordan said.