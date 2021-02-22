L-M girls bowling capture fifth straight state title

WATERLOO — The Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling team is state champions for the fifth season in a row.

And the team did it Monday morning with the eyes of the competition on them, as lane issues and repairs left the Falcons a few frames behind during the two-game individual series portion, leaving them bowling all alone to finish up.

“They had to wait on us to bowl six frames,” Louisa-Muscatine coach Al Jordan said. “And, the girls handled it … well, the scores tell you how well they handled it. They did a phenomenal job. Then we got into the Baker (games) and that’s the best Baker set I’ve ever seen.

“They just kept rooting each other on and weren’t going to be denied.”

The Falcons set a state record for consecutive state bowling championships at three in 2019. The latest coming in the form of a Class 1A win at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.

Louisa-Muscatine finished with a team score of 3097, edging out Camanche by 73 pins. Junior Lily Fisher led L-M in the two-game individual series by bowling a 428 and the Falcons put up an average of over 225 in the five Baker games for the win.

“That’s the highest Baker average we’ve ever shot,” Jordan said.