L-M girls dominate Class 1A state-qualifying tournament

In the Baker games, Louisa-Muscatine registered the top five scores there, as well. The Falcons led off with their worst game of 160, but the best the field could do was a 156, which three different teams bowled.

L-M followed up with scores of 171, 179, 191 and 180 in the Baker round.

Gerdts has been on L-M's last three state championship teams and is now staring at the reality of going 4-for-4 during her prep career when L-M heads to the Class 1A state tournament, held at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo on Monday.

Even though the Falcons lost three-time 1A individual champion Whittney Morse, Louisa-Muscatine seems to only be getting stronger.

“We lost a lot from last year, but we gained a lot, too,” said Gerdts. “I’m very proud of us. … We made up for it in other areas.”

While the loss of Morse left a gigantic hole to fill, but Falcons have made up for it with a jump from the returning members thanks to another year of experience and some additions that have proven big this season.

“It’s a combination of things,” Jordan said. “But the key thing is desire. The other ones set the standard (over the last few years) and these girls are not just ready to step up and meet that standard but to exceed that standard.”