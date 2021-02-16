L-M girls dominate Class 1A state-qualifying tournament

The Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling team has continually raised the standard for excellence over the past few years.
Tuesday’s state-qualifying meet at Muscatine’s Rose Bowl was no exception.
In fact, the Falcons accomplished something they haven’t done in the last half-decade, including in their four straight Class 1A state titles.
Louisa-Muscatine dominated the competition on Tuesday, producing the top five individual scores before running away with the team score in the Baker games as well.
The final team total for the Falcons ended up being 2,994. Fairfield finished second with 2,386 and Durant was third at 2,293.
“We’ve never had the top five individuals before, in any place we’ve been,” Louisa-Muscatine coach Al Jordan said. “So it was a pretty good day.”
As for the individual scores, sophomore Jersey Lessenger registered the top score by rolling a 472 two-game series. Senior teammate Madisyn Gerdts was second at 436. Hannah Andersen (425), Lily Fisher (408) and Clair Wilson (372) rounded out the top handful of individual scores.
“I didn’t really know how well I was actually doing,” Lessenger said. “I was surprised. I’ve never done so well.”
Durant’s Kayley Laham scored a 355, the sixth-best score.
In the Baker games, Louisa-Muscatine registered the top five scores there, as well. The Falcons led off with their worst game of 160, but the best the field could do was a 156, which three different teams bowled.
L-M followed up with scores of 171, 179, 191 and 180 in the Baker round.
Gerdts has been on L-M's last three state championship teams and is now staring at the reality of going 4-for-4 during her prep career when L-M heads to the Class 1A state tournament, held at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo on Monday.
Even though the Falcons lost three-time 1A individual champion Whittney Morse, Louisa-Muscatine seems to only be getting stronger.
“We lost a lot from last year, but we gained a lot, too,” said Gerdts. “I’m very proud of us. … We made up for it in other areas.”
While the loss of Morse left a gigantic hole to fill, but Falcons have made up for it with a jump from the returning members thanks to another year of experience and some additions that have proven big this season.
“It’s a combination of things,” Jordan said. “But the key thing is desire. The other ones set the standard (over the last few years) and these girls are not just ready to step up and meet that standard but to exceed that standard.”
Wilson hadn’t bowled for the team prior to this season, but entering Tuesday, the senior produced not only L-M's second-best high game of the season (258), but the second-best high series (471) as well.
Fisher’s 286 game and Gerts’ 489 series are the best Falcon performances of the season in each category.
“The kids take pride in what they do,” said Jordan. “On to state, I’m proud of them for getting there. … They’re a special bunch. Win or lose at state, I think they have far exceeded what a lot of people thought they could do.
“That just comes from desire.”
Muskies fall short of state berth
After taking third at the Class 3A girls state bowling tournament in 2019, the Muscatine Muskies were looking to make it back after not qualifying in 2020.
It would all be for naught, however, as the Muskies finished fifth out of six teams at the 3A state-qualifying tournament Tuesday, held at Muscatine’s Rose Bowl.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson won the team trophy by bowling a 3,121. Davenport West came in second at 2,677, followed by Davenport Central in third (2,632).
Jefferson's Anna Warkel had the top individual score with a 482. Junior Emma Hindt (480) and Savannah Edmonds (403) also placed in the top three for Jefferson.
Sophomore Karsyn Garrison was the top Muskie in the individual round. The sophomore rolled a 374 to finish just outside the top 10.