L-M overcomes rust to overpower Durant

LETTS, Iowa — The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons battled more than just the Durant Wildcats on Monday night.

After opening the season with a 46-45 overtime win against Wapello, L-M was still trying to shake off some early season rust in its second contest of the season, but were able to power past Durant 54-38.

Although Louisa-Muscatine (2-0) senior Kylee Sanders led all with an impressive 29 points, she was not immune to feeling a bit out of sync.

Sanders, however, played very aggressive, and made the Wildcats (0-2) pay often, especially in transition.

“I still have to get used to my shot and driving,” Sanders said. “We’re in pretty good shape so far … I always make sure that if I’m not shooting the best, I know that I can drive.

“The last couple days, all I’ve been working on was free throws.”

The 29 points came on just 7-of-16 shooting from the floor, but Sanders went 15-of-23 from the free throw line. She also added 15 rebounds, four steals and a block.