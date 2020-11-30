L-M overcomes rust to overpower Durant

LETTS, Iowa — The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons battled more than just the Durant Wildcats on Monday night.
After opening the season with a 46-45 overtime win against Wapello, L-M was still trying to shake off some early season rust in its second contest of the season, but were able to power past Durant 54-38.
Although Louisa-Muscatine (2-0) senior Kylee Sanders led all with an impressive 29 points, she was not immune to feeling a bit out of sync.
Sanders, however, played very aggressive, and made the Wildcats (0-2) pay often, especially in transition.
“I still have to get used to my shot and driving,” Sanders said. “We’re in pretty good shape so far … I always make sure that if I’m not shooting the best, I know that I can drive.
“The last couple days, all I’ve been working on was free throws.”
The 29 points came on just 7-of-16 shooting from the floor, but Sanders went 15-of-23 from the free throw line. She also added 15 rebounds, four steals and a block.
“With someone as dynamic as Kylee, we need that (aggressiveness),” L-M head coach Mike Milder said. “We also need to get the other girls to trail (in transition) and get to corners so we can kick more … but Kylee gets to the free throw line a lot and that’s something we need to keep working on as a team. We can always do better from there.”
Sanders now has 281 career steals, which is a school record, and the senior star also went over the 1,000 career point mark in Louisa-Muscatine’s first game of the season.
Durant held Sanders to just a single free throw in the second quarter as she ended the first half with 11.
“It means a lot to be a leader of the team,” Sanders said. “The more we play together, the better we’ll get … It’s just been hard to adapt. We have a lot of options, we just need to find what works best. Once we find that, we’ll work really well together.”
L-M outscored Durant 34-18 in the second half.
Free throws, though, proved to be key for not just Sanders, but the entire Louisa-Muscatine team as the Falcons managed to pull away late largely from the effort at the free throw line.
Durant pulled within eight at 38-30 before senior Raegan Downing drained two from the charity stripe to bring the L-M lead to double-digits with 6:11 left.
Later, a made shot in the paint by Durant senior Halle Collier brought Durant within six with 5:14 remaining in the game, but from there it was all Falcons.
Junior Ally Happ led Durant in scoring with 15.
Though the score was close for essentially three-plus quarters, Durant trailed most of the way.
“I couldn't be more proud of my teammates,” Sanders said. “We did really good anticipating passes and we’re looking down the court a lot more.”
A 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer by senior Nicole Brown pulled Durant even at 20, but the Wildcats again fell behind as senior Hanna McConaha hit a three for L-M for the first hoop of the third quarter to propel a 10-4 run.
“Kids have been in and out all the time (because of COVID-19),” Milder said. “It’s been a hassle to try and get anything solidified. We have a bunch of athletes who are dynamic and can get after it, we just need them ready to shoot and take the shots when they’re open.
“One of the things I told them in the locker is that we can do some damage this season, but we have to continue to work and it’s all about our mindset and how we practice. It’s a very uncertain year, but we have to be prepared every day and get better all the way through January.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!