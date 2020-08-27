L-M relying heavily on underclassmen

For Wagner, he’s focusing on leading by example until he grows into a more vocal role.

“I’ve been trying to be a little more vocal,” said Wagner. “I haven’t been the most talkative guy (in the past), but I try to go as hard as I can and show everyone that they need to keep going in order to get better.”

The Falcons open up with Columbus Friday night. In its opponent, L-M sees a squad that looks to be much improved.

“I’ve been telling the rest of the team we need to prepare for (Columbus)," said Calvelage. "They’re better than what they were last year. And we had that group of seniors that helped us a lot.”

Likewise, Gabe isn't taking any opponent lightly, especially this year as he thinks the restrictions and limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the offseason might level the playing field a bit.

“I’m guessing everybody is a little bit behind right now. It might have equalized things a little bit," Gabe said. "It’s kind of equalized the teams that do a little bit more. We typically do some things, seven-on-seven drills and some things with our kids throughout the summer that we didn’t get to do. When July 1 hit, we had a lot of kids that had been sitting around for a long time because we couldn’t do workouts.

"Now it’s ‘How do we move to that next level, that next step, where we’re not rebuilding we’re just reloading every year?’”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.