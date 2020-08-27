L-M relying heavily on underclassmen

LETTS, Iowa — The future is the key to the present for the Louisa-Muscatine football team.
Head coach Eric Gabe faced a sizable predicament when he went about constructing his varsity roster. When talking about it, he can’t help but laugh a little, as if the words inherently sound like a joke.
“We only have seven upperclassmen out this year,” Gabe said with a chuckle. “So we’re going to be playing a lot of sophomores. But our sophomore class has stepped up and we’re excited about that.”
L-M will compete in Class 1A District 6 this season. The district also includes Cardinal, Mediapolis, Pekin, Sigourney-Keota and Van Buren County.
"It’s been a lot of learning," senior offensive lineman Trey Wagner said. "Definitely a very young team and everyone is just trying to get adjusted. We didn’t have the full summer to get adjusted like we usually do, so everything was just sort of shoved down everyone’s throats. But we’re getting there, I think.”
Regardless of the numbers, the Falcons must replace last year's talented group of seniors.
“We lost 12 kids to graduation,” said Gabe. “We lost a couple more that just decided not to come out this year. Some of them have had five months off, and some of them were working and liked working, so they kept doing that. But we’ve had a lot of younger kids step up and it’s been really nice to see. We’ve got a couple seniors that have done a nice job for us as well.”
The Falcons started out 4-1 a year ago but then ran into a gauntlet once their district schedule got into full swing. L-M finished the season 4-5.
“Last year, being a small 2A, we played some great teams,” Gabe said. "But I thought we competed really well.”
Of the challenges the team is facing, few are as daunting as replacing quarterback Chase Kruse.
Kruse completed 50 of 100 passes for 635 yards while throwing five interceptions but was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the area over the last couple seasons, accumulating 1,123 rushing yards on 150 carries and scoring 15 total touchdowns.
Luckily for the Falcons, one of their seniors, Hayden Calvelage, looks ready to take over as the primary offensive threat for L-M.
Calvelage and Wagner admit they haven’t been the most vocal players up until now, but as two of the few upperclassmen on the roster, they’re forcing themselves into leadership roles in whatever way they can.
“I’ve been trying my best. I’m not really a vocal leader,” Calvelage said. “I just try to do my best to show (the underclassmen) how to do things. When they do mess up, I’ll get on them a little bit.”
Last season, Calvelage finished second in rushing yards behind Kruse with 577 yards on 121 carries. But a lot of his damage was done in short-yardage situations, as nine of his carries produced touchdowns. Calvelage is also the only returning member of the team that has caught a varsity pass, totaling six receptions and 51 yards in 2019.
For Wagner, he’s focusing on leading by example until he grows into a more vocal role.
“I’ve been trying to be a little more vocal,” said Wagner. “I haven’t been the most talkative guy (in the past), but I try to go as hard as I can and show everyone that they need to keep going in order to get better.”
The Falcons open up with Columbus Friday night. In its opponent, L-M sees a squad that looks to be much improved.
“I’ve been telling the rest of the team we need to prepare for (Columbus)," said Calvelage. "They’re better than what they were last year. And we had that group of seniors that helped us a lot.”
Likewise, Gabe isn't taking any opponent lightly, especially this year as he thinks the restrictions and limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the offseason might level the playing field a bit.
“I’m guessing everybody is a little bit behind right now. It might have equalized things a little bit," Gabe said. "It’s kind of equalized the teams that do a little bit more. We typically do some things, seven-on-seven drills and some things with our kids throughout the summer that we didn’t get to do. When July 1 hit, we had a lot of kids that had been sitting around for a long time because we couldn’t do workouts.
"Now it’s ‘How do we move to that next level, that next step, where we’re not rebuilding we’re just reloading every year?’”
