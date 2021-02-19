L-M teams, area bowlers ready for state competition

For many — if not all — of the members of the Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling team, more stress came from watching the Falcon boys team try to qualify for state than from getting there themselves.

The girls team cruised to a state berth in Class 1A, finishing six pins short of the 3,000-pin mark as far as a team score while the second best performance during the substate meet was Fairfield at 2,386.

"The kids take pride in this program, that's obvious," said head coach Al Jordan. "On to state, and I'm proud of them for getting there. ... We set the bar pretty high for them and they do everything they can to get there."

Because of the winter weather, instead of the boys bowling qualifier happening first last Monday, that competition got slid to Thursday. That left the girls team, with state qualifications in hand, to cheer on the boys, who eked out a 3,251-to-3,198 victory that required the boys to bowl over 200 in all but one of the five Baker games.

"When I was watching them, it was so nerve-wracking," said senior Clair Wilson, who will be making her first trip to state as part of the girls team. "But they kept pushing. ... It'll help at state having both teams there.