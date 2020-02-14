Lancers dominate second half

Tytan Anderson, a 6-foot-7 UNI commit, ended up with a game-high 23 points while seeing little court action in the fourth after his efforts gave the Lancers their commanding lead.

“A year ago, Ty couldn’t make a 3-pointer,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said, “but he’s put a lot of time into it and that’s why he’s a Division I basketball player because he can step out and shoot it.”

But for the Muskies, the first half showed their capabilities while the second showed how far they have to go to compete for a MAC title.

After the opening eight minutes, North Scott (18-1, 14-0) led by only three. The first basket of the second period came when Muscatine junior Noah Yahn swiped an errant North Scott pass and drew a foul going in for a transition layup.

Yahn made both free throws to bring the score to 13-12 in favor of North Scott with 6:58 left before the end of the half.

However, baskets would start to fall more consistently for the Lancers from that point on and conversely became harder for the Muskies (4-15, 3-11).