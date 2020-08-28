Lancers stymie Muskies in opener

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Muscatine football team could not dig itself out of a hole Friday night.

Poor field position led to early struggles, and North Scott pounced on the opportunity.

Coming off a nine-win season and a Class 3A state quarterfinal appearance, North Scott scored three touchdowns in the first half, two on drives starting on Muscatine’s side of the field, en route to a 26-0 victory at Lancer Stadium.

“Right from the get-go, we had some bad things happen to us, similar to last year,” Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins said. “I didn’t have them ready.

“We had some mental mistakes, and they had a short field it seemed the entire first half before we could get it changed. It was frustrating for us. We’ve got to make sure we do a better job of having them prepared.”

Muscatine played without all-state tailback Tim Nimely. The senior sustained a hamstring injury early in preseason camp. Then on Wednesday in practice, he felt tightness in the other hamstring.

Nimely was in uniform and did some work on the field pregame, but Muscatine elected to hold him out.