Lancers stymie Muskies in opener

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Muscatine football team could not dig itself out of a hole Friday night.
Poor field position led to early struggles, and North Scott pounced on the opportunity.
Coming off a nine-win season and a Class 3A state quarterfinal appearance, North Scott scored three touchdowns in the first half, two on drives starting on Muscatine’s side of the field, en route to a 26-0 victory at Lancer Stadium.
“Right from the get-go, we had some bad things happen to us, similar to last year,” Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins said. “I didn’t have them ready.
“We had some mental mistakes, and they had a short field it seemed the entire first half before we could get it changed. It was frustrating for us. We’ve got to make sure we do a better job of having them prepared.”
Muscatine played without all-state tailback Tim Nimely. The senior sustained a hamstring injury early in preseason camp. Then on Wednesday in practice, he felt tightness in the other hamstring.
Nimely was in uniform and did some work on the field pregame, but Muscatine elected to hold him out.
“He was close to playing,” Hawkins said. “It is hard because he’s a kid close to breaking the (school) record (for rushing), and you’re not guaranteed any more games. We wanted that for him, but the No. 1 goal is to keep kids safe. He knew it too.”
Hawkins expects Nimely to be back in the lineup next Friday at Clear Creek Amana.
After a three-and-out on its first possession, Muscatine was pinned inside its own 5-yard line on the second series. Quarterback Jake Draves was pressured by Iowa State recruit Joey Petersen and it resulted in a safety.
Starting inside of midfield on its next two possessions, North Scott scored touchdowns.
Carter Markham connected with Max Solis on a 28-yard score midway through the first quarter. Then on the Lancers’ next series, junior Payton Kruse ran in from 9 yards to make it 16-0.
North Scott pieced together a 14-play, 70-yard drive that chewed up more than six minutes in the second quarter. Markham capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run.
“Offensively, we could run the ball whenever we wanted,” Markham said. “It made it easier for me as a quarterback.”
The Lancers generated a big push with their offensive line. They finished the game with 197 rushing yards on 41 attempts.
“They’re tough, physical and do things right,” Hawkins said. “We weren’t quite ready for that look, and it is hard to emulate that look in practice. That’s a good team and they did a heck of a job running the ball.”
Muscatine was held to 130 yards for the game. Mentor Cooper had 80 yards on the ground on 20 carries while Draves completed 12 of 22 throws for 64 yards.
The Muskies had three drives stall inside the Lancers’ 35-yard line.
“At times, we did some good things,” Hawkins said. “It is a lot like how we’ve been practicing. We’d have a good day and then a not-so good day. One good period, then a bad period.
“We need to spend some time correcting some of the mental mistakes, but we expect to make a huge jump in Week 2.”
