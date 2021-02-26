Lancers stymie Muskies in substate semifinal

Besides the chilly shooting, Muscatine committed 16 turnovers to just four for North Scott.

“(Muscatine) killed us the first two games with its bigs,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “I thought we gave them a couple different looks on ball screen coverages and our post defense was different than the first two times we played them. We ran stuff we hadn’t run all year.

“Our guys prepared for five straight days, a long week of practice. They really executed our game plan defensively to a ‘T.’

Drew Kilburg scored North Scott’s first three baskets of the fourth quarter and Carter Markham added his only field goal to give the Lancers a 31-25 lead with 3 minutes to go.

It was enough for the Lancers to advance to Tuesday night’s substate final in Clinton against Dubuque Senior, which upset fifth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead in the other semifinal.

“(Muscatine) couldn’t beat us three times,” said North Scott junior Oliver Hughes, who had a game-high 12 points. “We all knew it. We knew what we had to do and we did just enough.”

Hufford led the Muskies with 10 points while Noah Yahn had seven points and four rebounds in his final game. Ulses and Dieckman combined for 19 rebounds.