Lancers stymie Muskies in substate semifinal

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — When the Muscatine boys’ basketball team beat North Scott twice during the regular season, it had a considerable amount of success inside.
Josh Dieckman had 18 points in the first meeting. Reed Ulses tallied a dozen points and 11 rebounds in the second game between the Mississippi Athletic Conference schools.
The Lancers made sure the Muskies weren’t going to beat them inside a third time.
Dieckman and Ulses combined for just eight points and Muscatine was a dismal 2 of 15 from beyond the arc in a season-ending 37-29 Class 4A substate semifinal loss Friday night at The Pit.
“They did a good job of keeping Reed out of the flow,” Muscatine coach John Windham said.
Muscatine (10-11) went more than 12 minutes of game time without a field goal — the last 6:17 of the second quarter and the first 5:52 of the third period.
Still, the Muskies trailed by just three points after Braden Hufford made a 3-pointer to end the drought at the 2:08 mark of the third quarter.
“Defense has been our key all year,” Windham said. “Since Christmas, defense has kept us in ballgames. The nights we don’t win, our offense struggles.”
It was the fifth time in 21 games Muscatine failed to reach 30 points.
Besides the chilly shooting, Muscatine committed 16 turnovers to just four for North Scott.
“(Muscatine) killed us the first two games with its bigs,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “I thought we gave them a couple different looks on ball screen coverages and our post defense was different than the first two times we played them. We ran stuff we hadn’t run all year.
“Our guys prepared for five straight days, a long week of practice. They really executed our game plan defensively to a ‘T.’
Drew Kilburg scored North Scott’s first three baskets of the fourth quarter and Carter Markham added his only field goal to give the Lancers a 31-25 lead with 3 minutes to go.
It was enough for the Lancers to advance to Tuesday night’s substate final in Clinton against Dubuque Senior, which upset fifth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead in the other semifinal.
“(Muscatine) couldn’t beat us three times,” said North Scott junior Oliver Hughes, who had a game-high 12 points. “We all knew it. We knew what we had to do and we did just enough.”
Hufford led the Muskies with 10 points while Noah Yahn had seven points and four rebounds in his final game. Ulses and Dieckman combined for 19 rebounds.
Muscatine made a leap this season after four combined wins the past two years.
Hufford and Dante Lee, who both started Friday, are juniors and expected to be the building blocks of next year’s team.
Dieckman, Yahn, Ulses, Waker Cler and Trevor Dierderichs were seniors who saw extended court time.
“This group has left a legacy,” Windham said. “We got some interest back into the Muskie basketball program. We told our underclassmen, if you want to be as good as us, you’ve got to put time in the gym.
“These seniors have been good role models for everybody in the program and will be sorely missed. For three years, we worked to where we are today. It would have been nice to have more (than 10 wins), but compared to where we were three years ago, we’ve got to be pleased. Not happy but pleased.”