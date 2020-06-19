Lancers use big innings to sweep Muskies

For the most part, Thursday night’s games between the Muscatine Muskies and North Scott Lancers were competitive. Although the final scores may not reflect that.
When all was said and done, North Scott came away with a two-game sweep of the Muskies in Muscatine. The first game ended 7-1 while the finale saw the Lancers win by 11, 16-5.
But between both games, it was really two big innings that guided North Scott to the wins.
Through the first two innings, each side squandered bases loaded opportunities. The Muskies led off each of their first two trips to the plate with leadoff hits — junior Noah Yahn tripled in the first and a single by junior Dawson Toborg to left in the second — but couldn’t get a runner to touch the plate.
Similarly, the Lancers’ Cody Sunny, a sophomore, drew a one-out walk and was followed by senior Grayson Drezek getting hit by a Yahn pitch. Senior Jake Matthaidess then reached on a Muskie error. Yahn then recorded a strikeout and got sophomore Ryan Campbell to ground out into a fielders’ choice to end the North Scott threat.
Muscatine (1-3) started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Sophomore Doug Custis placed a hit in between the North Scott shortstop and third baseman to reach with one out. With two gone in the inning, the Lancers committed back-to-back errors, allowing seniors Alex Oppel and Zach Eversmeyer to reach and Custis to cross the plate to give the Muskies a 1-0 edge.
After allowing the Lancers (3-1) to occupy the base paths in the first, Yahn cruised until the seventh. North Scott’s first hit came in the top of the seventh, when freshman Noah Young came up with a pinch-hit single to left. Sophomore Ryan Campbell singled through the right side of the Muscatine infield after that, putting two on with no outs in start the top in the seventh.
"It was a tough first game," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "We had Noah throwing a no-hitter, he was just fantastic. But we were put in an unfortunate situation ... it's frustrating, but the good outweighed the bad. We're close."
A sacrifice bunt by sophomore Sam Skarich moved both runners into scoring position. Three doubles in a row by seniors Layne Hamann, Carter Wenck and leadoff hitter Luke Haedt scored four for the Lancers.
Muscatine then recorded the second out of the inning after senior Leo Garcia came in to relieve Yahn. North Scott drew four straight walks to tack on three more runs and snag a 7-1 lead, a score that would stand as the final for Game 1.
Wenck got the win as the Lancers’ Game 1 starter. Senior Jack Kilburg came on in the seventh to close the door on the Muskies. Custis singled to open the bottom of the seventh, but Kilburg retired the next three Muskies to deliver the win.
The Lancers kept the momentum going to start the second game. North Scott leadoff hitter Haedt reached on an error to start. Then singles by sophomore Cody Sunny and Grayson Drezek put a run on the board for the Lancers. After the Muskies recorded a ground out, Sam Skarich drove in two more to put the Lancers up 3-0. Skarich stole second and was driven in by junior Parker Ruth before the Muskies were able to get out of the inning.
Wenck and Sunny both scored in the second to give the Lancers a 6-3 lead heading into the Muskies’ half of the second.
Muscatine junior Reed Ulses found a spot in right for a screaming line drive to land for a base hit and move Yahn, who reached on a fielder’s choice, to second. Yahn then stole third while the Lancer pitcher, Matthaidress, had trouble finding the strike zone. After back-to-back walks, Toborg put it in play to score one, then an opposite-field single by Custis scored two.
The fifth proved to be a back-breaker for the Muskies. North Scott batted around the order and had 10 runners cross the plate to make the score 16-4. All but one Lancer reached and recorded a run in the inning.
"The effort was there," Pippert said. "Those winning instincts are the things we need to work on. We had some kids make silly mistakes that normally don't do silly stuff. We played a good team today, and our margin of error wasn't as large as the errors we made today."
