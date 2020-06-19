Lancers use big innings to sweep Muskies

After allowing the Lancers (3-1) to occupy the base paths in the first, Yahn cruised until the seventh. North Scott’s first hit came in the top of the seventh, when freshman Noah Young came up with a pinch-hit single to left. Sophomore Ryan Campbell singled through the right side of the Muscatine infield after that, putting two on with no outs in start the top in the seventh.

"It was a tough first game," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "We had Noah throwing a no-hitter, he was just fantastic. But we were put in an unfortunate situation ... it's frustrating, but the good outweighed the bad. We're close."

A sacrifice bunt by sophomore Sam Skarich moved both runners into scoring position. Three doubles in a row by seniors Layne Hamann, Carter Wenck and leadoff hitter Luke Haedt scored four for the Lancers.

Muscatine then recorded the second out of the inning after senior Leo Garcia came in to relieve Yahn. North Scott drew four straight walks to tack on three more runs and snag a 7-1 lead, a score that would stand as the final for Game 1.

Wenck got the win as the Lancers’ Game 1 starter. Senior Jack Kilburg came on in the seventh to close the door on the Muskies. Custis singled to open the bottom of the seventh, but Kilburg retired the next three Muskies to deliver the win.