WILTON, Iowa – The Wilton softball team boasts one of the top offenses in the River Valley Conference North in nearly every category. The message that head coach Kortney Denkman often conveys to her talented hitters: Be like Mallory Lange.
“We preach that to our whole team. She’s fast, she can get a bat on the ball and that really sparks our lineup,” Denkman said of her Lange. “That’s what she’s known for, being spunky and aggressive on the bases and at the plate. She doesn’t dwell on the last at-bat or even the last pitch.”
Lange, the Beavers’ leads the RVC North with 44 hits and is third with eight doubles. The freshman's .468 batting average is second on the team only behind Kortney Drake’s .471. Lange also boasts a .553 slugging percentage, 15 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
She’s 7-of-15 in Wilton’s four-game winning streak.
“I just try my best, I guess,” Lange said with a laugh. “As a leadoff hitter it makes me push myself to be better. I know I’m starting off the game and innings so I want to have good at-bats.”
For as often as Lange gets on base, it’s almost always with a hit. The freshman has only drawn three walks in her career, with all three coming this season.
“She does not like to walk,” Denkman said. “She does what she has to do to make contact.”
That includes swinging at pitches out of the zone, as Denkman said Lange is a “great bad ball hitter.” Despite that fact, she’s only struck out eight times in her high school career, with seven of those coming this season.
“I like the high pitches,” Lange said. “I chop down on it, I’m just trying to get it to go somewhere. I swing more at balls than I do the strikes.”
Defensively, Lange recently made the switch from short stop to right field for the good of the injured Beavers.
Wilton currently sits at 15-11, which is identical to its record last season through 26 games. That team flipped the switch to qualify for the state tournament. Denkman is hopeful the Beavers can do it again this time around.
However, for Class 2A No. 8 Wilton to pull off something similar once again, the offensive production from Lange, Drake, Payton Ganzer, Peyton Souhrada and others is going to be critical.
That’s because the Beavers will be without Chloe Wells for the remainder of the season.
Wells had surgery Friday for a broken bone in her wrist and is expected to miss six months. The injury occurred during basketball season, but Wells, one of the state’s top home run hitters, belted eight home runs and had 22 RBIs in a shortened sophomore season.
She even knocked a solo shot in a pinch-hitting appearance last Thursday, one day before her surgery.
“I told her ‘I need you to hit,’” Denkman recalls. “And she cranked it over for me.”
Although Wells’ absence looms large – as does the absence of sophomore pitcher Mila Johnson for two weeks with a broken knuckle – Lange can be one to help pick up the slack. She’s been productive in the postseason in her young career. The Wilton standout hit .750 with four stolen bases, three doubles and two RBIs in five postseason games last year as an eighth-grader.
“She played phenomenal at the state tournament (last year),” Denkman said. “Ever since then she has a care-free attitude.”
Still, just like Lange doesn’t dwell on her last at-bat or even her previous pitch, she quickly moved on from her postseason success and focused on improving for this season. The freshman says she’s less nervous and more vocal with teammates.
She’s even surpassed the expectations of her coach.
“She’s just confident,” Denkman said. “She knows when she gets up to bat she’s going to make contact and do whatever it takes to get us going.”
