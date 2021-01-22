Late Wilton turnover turns into Bellevue game-winner

WILTON — Just before halftime, Caden Kirkman gave the Wilton Beavers a halftime lead after they had trailed for the entire first half.
With the game on the line, the Beavers tried to go to Kirkman again for the win, but a Wilton turnover turned into a game-winner for the Bellevue Comets.
Bellevue escaped with a 56-54 road win at Wilton High School Friday in a North-South, cross-division River Valley Conference game.
Kirkman, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, took an inbound from under the Wilton hoop with seconds to go before the halftime break, took a couple dribbles around the top of the key and drained a step-back 3-pointer from about halfway between the 3-point line and the half-court Beaver logo. That put Wilton up 26-24.
With just over 20 seconds remaining in the game and the score tied at 49, Wilton was again inbounding the ball — this time at half-court following a timeout.
The Beavers tried to get it inside to Kirkman, who led Wilton with 20 points, but the Comet defense tipped a Beaver pass and Bellevue junior Colby Sieverding took it all the way for a contested layup that proved to be the winner.
"We were trying to get it to (a player on the wing) and then get a post-up with Kirkman," said Wilton head coach Erik Grunder. "But (Bellevue) got a hand on it. Then we went after the loose ball and then Sieverding grabbed it and took it down to the other end and scored. That's what he does."
Sieverding ended with a game-high 23.
After the score, Wilton (6-8) was left without a timeout to go the length of the floor with a second and half left. It failed to get a shot off after a scramble.
Prior to the Sieverding winner, the Comets (5-11) had another opportunity to break the tie, but Wilton junior Roderick Davis made a terrific block of Jensen Wedeking, and the ball eventually went out of bounds off Bellevue, resulting in the Beaver opportunity to win it.
Sieverding scored nine in the final period and went 8-of-18 for the game from the field.
Kirkman was a force on both ends, going for seven rebounds and six blocks. He also chipped in three assists for the Beavers while going 7-of-12 from the floor.
"I still think we're a growing team, still trying to figure some things out," Grunder said. "In any game in the (River Valley Conference), those North teams are good basketball teams. We know that's going to be a challenge. We wanted to come out on top, but sometimes you have to learn from the losses.
"Kirkman had a nice night, everyone on the floor knew he was our guy, and he was still able to produce."
Sophomore Clayton Guyer also reached double figures for Wilton, recording 13 points, nine of which came from the free throw line as both teams dealt with foul trouble throughout.
Junior Jackson Mueller, who was the only other Comet to record double-digit points with 11, fouled out with just over three minutes remaining.
"(Jackson Hull) is one of our top producers, maybe not always offensively, but he gets steals, gets rebounds, plays good defense, he gets us into our offense," said Grunder. "We had to go without him for about two quarters because of foul trouble.
"That required some guys to step up. Aidan Walker gave us some nice minutes. ... But it changed our rhythm taking guys off the floor."