Late Wilton turnover turns into Bellevue game-winner

WILTON — Just before halftime, Caden Kirkman gave the Wilton Beavers a halftime lead after they had trailed for the entire first half.

With the game on the line, the Beavers tried to go to Kirkman again for the win, but a Wilton turnover turned into a game-winner for the Bellevue Comets.

Bellevue escaped with a 56-54 road win at Wilton High School Friday in a North-South, cross-division River Valley Conference game.

Kirkman, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, took an inbound from under the Wilton hoop with seconds to go before the halftime break, took a couple dribbles around the top of the key and drained a step-back 3-pointer from about halfway between the 3-point line and the half-court Beaver logo. That put Wilton up 26-24.

With just over 20 seconds remaining in the game and the score tied at 49, Wilton was again inbounding the ball — this time at half-court following a timeout.

The Beavers tried to get it inside to Kirkman, who led Wilton with 20 points, but the Comet defense tipped a Beaver pass and Bellevue junior Colby Sieverding took it all the way for a contested layup that proved to be the winner.