MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Muscatine sophomore swimmer Abby Lear earned a pair of top-15 finishes Saturday afternoon at the Iowa state swim meet.
Lear was third in the consolation final and 11th overall in the 50 freestyle in 24.72 seconds, about two-tenths of a second slower than her preliminary time Friday night. In the 100 freestyle, Lear swam 54.34 to take 13th overall.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Lear teamed with junior Jillian Hilbrant, sophomore Ellie Storr and sophomore Genevieve Millage to place 21st in 3 minutes, 46.45 seconds.
Lear swam a 54.49 split on the lead leg. Storr had a 55.94 split on the third leg of the race. All four members of that relay will return next season.
Muscatine finished with 10 points in the meet to place 25th overall.
West Des Moines Dowling dethroned Ames as champion, 360-328.
