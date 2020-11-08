Lear honored, Muskies qualify in five events Saturday

In the 100, Lear’s top time of 52.73 beat Central’s Hannah Cousins (53.65) and Bettendorf’s Mary Selden (54.02), but all three will be going to Marshalltown in that event as well.

Saturday’s regional, held at Davenport Central, was a showcase for the area’s underclassmen.

While Friday’s diving event was dominated by seniors — the top six all in their fourth year — it was quite the opposite for the 11 races over the weekend.

“Our two (senior) divers will be hard to replace,” said Anderson. “But there’s a bright future for our team (as a whole). There’s some talented eighth graders coming in. We might end up having too many, but that’s something to look forward to.

“There were a lot of young kids swimming today. I don’t know where they all come from.”

Only four seniors earned top-three finishes in the meet, though three did so in multiple events.

The 500 freestyle, won by Bettendorf sophomore Riley Wehr (5:21.19), for example, didn’t have a senior finish inside the top 10. Muscatine junior Eve Millage took fourth, finishing in 5:31.90.