Lear honored, Muskies qualify in five events Saturday

DAVENPORT — Muscatine’s Abby Lear was recognized as one of the area’s best swimmers and the Muskies qualified for the state meet in five events at Saturday’s regional, adding to the pair of divers who qualified Friday.
Lear was recognized as the swimmer of the year for the Mississippi Athletic Conference and for the regional.
Brian Heller of Davenport Central took home the coaching awards for both the MAC and regional as well.
In the team competition, the Muskies finished third with 380 points. Bettendorf was the top team with 514 points and Pleasant Valley was second (396).
“We had a good day,” Muscatine coach Judd Anderson said.
The state meet will be held this Friday and Saturday at the YMCA in Marshalltown.
“It was a really good meet,” Lear said. “We all worked really hard together as a team to get here in practices and (coach Anderson) really motivated us to get here. Just working together today, it felt really good. It was a good outcome for all of us.”
Lear, a junior, will be competing in four state events, two individual and two relays. She won both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. The Muskie swimmer finished the 50 in 24.13, beating Bettendorf’s Alyssa Witt (24.87) and PV’s Grace Veach (25.24), though all three advanced to state.
In the 100, Lear’s top time of 52.73 beat Central’s Hannah Cousins (53.65) and Bettendorf’s Mary Selden (54.02), but all three will be going to Marshalltown in that event as well.
Saturday’s regional, held at Davenport Central, was a showcase for the area’s underclassmen.
While Friday’s diving event was dominated by seniors — the top six all in their fourth year — it was quite the opposite for the 11 races over the weekend.
“Our two (senior) divers will be hard to replace,” said Anderson. “But there’s a bright future for our team (as a whole). There’s some talented eighth graders coming in. We might end up having too many, but that’s something to look forward to.
“There were a lot of young kids swimming today. I don’t know where they all come from.”
Only four seniors earned top-three finishes in the meet, though three did so in multiple events.
The 500 freestyle, won by Bettendorf sophomore Riley Wehr (5:21.19), for example, didn’t have a senior finish inside the top 10. Muscatine junior Eve Millage took fourth, finishing in 5:31.90.
Central seniors Paige Pearson and Liz Weber were part of the Blue Devils’ 400 freestyle relay. Pearson was also on the winning 200 medley relay and Weber took third in the 200 free. Pleasant Valley senior Abby Minor took second swimming the anchor leg of the Spartans’ 200 medley relay and was a member of the third-place 200 freestyle relay.
Muscatine’s Jillian Hilbrant was also part of that group of seniors that will be going to state, along with Lear, freshman Madeline Fisher and sophomore Vanessa Calderon following the Muskies’ second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.80. Bettendorf (1:41.11) won the event.
A fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:57.90) was good enough to send Hillbrant, freshman Hadley Hillbrant and juniors Elysse Shippee and Ellie Storr to state to represent the Muskies.
That was the first race of the day on Saturday, but ended as one of the most competitive, as Central’s team of Cousins, Isabel Heller, Simone Green and Pearson won with a time of 1:51.25 and the Bulldogs’ team of Wehr, Maci Greenley and Ella Zillmer along with Abby Selden finished in third at 1:51.34, with PV (Minor, Veach, Leah Patton and Taylor Buhr) finishing in between.
Lear, Fisher, Millage and Hadley Hilbrant will race at state for MHS in the 400 freestyle relay. That team took second at Central with a time of 3:44.63. Bettendorf’s time of 3:39.17 (Witt, Wehr, Abby Selden and Mary Selden) was best in that race.
Muskie senior divers Lexi Hurt and Morgan Galloway previously qualified to go to state. Hurt took third with a score of 430.90, behind a Bett duo of Makayla Hughbanks (509.95) and Sydney Hanson (483.55). Galloway finished fourth at 430.90.
“With the pandemic and everything, that’s changed a lot of things (this season),” said Lear, “but it feels really good to be here, we had a bigger team come this far than we did last year, so that’s a big plus. Just being here with everyone makes a big difference.”
