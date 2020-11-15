Lear leads Muskies with two fourth-place finishes

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Although there were some unknowns throughout the week leading up to the Iowa girls state swim meet regarding Muscatine's eligibility, Muskie junior Abby Lear took home two fourth-place finishes for the Muskies.

Questions about eligibility arose after the Muscatine High School went virtual, but the Muskies were eligible despite having to make some tweaks to relay teams in the aftermath.

"We were sad that some of our teammates didn't get to go, but it was still fun regardless," Elysse Shippee said.

The team sent two divers and three relays to state along with Lear, who placed inside the top five in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Meghan Donald of Ames recorded a winning time of 22.99 in the 50 freestyle, beating out Cedar Falls' Grace Frericks (23.56) for the top time. Lear finished in 24.12. Waterloo's Carley Caughron (23.59) took third and was the only senior to finish in the top four.

In the 100, Lear's time of 52.70 finished behind a couple of the same swimmers as in the 50 freestyle. Donald (50.63) took home gold in the 100 as well, with Caughron (51.17) second and Dowling Catholic senior Mary Steetman (52.55) in third.

Lear was part of two of the three Muskie relays, as well.