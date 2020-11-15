Lear leads Muskies with two fourth-place finishes

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Although there were some unknowns throughout the week leading up to the Iowa girls state swim meet regarding Muscatine's eligibility, Muskie junior Abby Lear took home two fourth-place finishes for the Muskies.
Questions about eligibility arose after the Muscatine High School went virtual, but the Muskies were eligible despite having to make some tweaks to relay teams in the aftermath.
"We were sad that some of our teammates didn't get to go, but it was still fun regardless," Elysse Shippee said.
The team sent two divers and three relays to state along with Lear, who placed inside the top five in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Meghan Donald of Ames recorded a winning time of 22.99 in the 50 freestyle, beating out Cedar Falls' Grace Frericks (23.56) for the top time. Lear finished in 24.12. Waterloo's Carley Caughron (23.59) took third and was the only senior to finish in the top four.
In the 100, Lear's time of 52.70 finished behind a couple of the same swimmers as in the 50 freestyle. Donald (50.63) took home gold in the 100 as well, with Caughron (51.17) second and Dowling Catholic senior Mary Steetman (52.55) in third.
Lear was part of two of the three Muskie relays, as well.
The top relay sent by MHS took 22nd in the 200 freestyle. That team was made up of Lear, sophomore Vanessa Calderon and the Hilbrant sisters, senior Jillian and freshman Hadley.
The 200 freestyle relay finished with a time of 1:43.72. Iowa City West posted the top time in the race with a 1:34.34.
Three of the four Muskies also swam in the 400 freestyle relay, the exception being junior Eve Millage in for Calderon. That team finished 24th (3:48.75). That race also went to IC West, which posted a winning time of 3:30.84.
"The week was very stressful because we didn't know if we would actually compete or not, but once we got the news we could, we were really excited, Millage said.
Millage and Jillian Hilbrant teamed with juniors Shippee and Karena Jensen for a 32nd-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:01.48. Johnston was tops there, stopping the timer at 2:01.48.
On Friday, Muscatine had a pair of divers place in Lexi Hirt with a score of 407.50 and Morgan Galloway 259.20. Hirt took 16th while Galloway finished 20th.
"It was a very unique experience, but I'm glad we got to go," Millage said.
