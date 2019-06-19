Contrasting her off-field personality with her on-field presence, West Liberty junior Haylee Lehman is a bit of a contradiction. In a very positive way.
Off the field, she's small in stature. She is soft-spoken but well-spoken. Thoughtful. Concerned primarily about the team.
On the field, she's a force. Opponents have to perk up, like they just heard the loud boom of a shot of thunder when she steps to the plate or is on the base paths. And like the accompanying streak of lightning with the thunder, she has the fast-twitch speed to match.
In the Comets' last two games — a doubleheader against Tipton — Lehman stepped to the plate 10 times. She reached base all 10 times. By the end of the two-game set, her final stat line was 7-for-7 with three walks, two triples, two runs batted in, three stolen bases and six runs scored.
That's pretty staggering production.
"Her on-base percentage has been super-high for as long as she’s been here," West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said, "and I like the idea that she puts pressure on the defense because she’s so fast and that they can help batters behind her (in) forcing some errors because (the defense) knows they need to be quick.”
Sure, the Comets outscored the Tigers 27-7 over those two games, but that's become the norm for West Liberty.
So far this season, they've scored double-digit runs in seven games. The five runs scored by Tipton in the first of their two-game set was the most the Comets have given up in such contests.
“We all want to make it to state, that’s something that — it’s a big goal, probably top on our list — all my teammates support me equally and I support them as much," Lehman said.
With Lehman, though, the two-game sample size doesn't obscure her long-term production.
Even before going into the Tipton games, she carried a blistering .468 batting average, with an equally impressive .519 on-base percentage.
"She’s a great kid," Libby said. "The team is super important to her, but she’s going to get her accolades, her awards or whatever those may be, but she’s probably just as happy, if not more, with the idea that we’ve started so strong and that her contributions are helping us to be a successful team.”
That's even after what she considered to be a slow start to the year.
"I kind of went through a low point where I couldn’t really help my team as much by creating offense," Lehman said, "but my teammates helped me by getting me going again and … I am where I am now.”
Her sophomore campaign ended with a .510 average and .623 OBP. She also added 39 stolen bases on the same number of attempts. All of which was a big part of her accepting a softball scholarship to Division I Drake University last May.
“I knew I wanted to play somewhere in college (but) I never thought I’d go D-1," Lehman said, "but with help from my coaches and from my family, (I was able to) get exposure.
"When I went on my visit, it just kind of felt like home. Everything’s right there and compact. The coaches were super nice, the players were amazing. I just liked the way it felt, kind of like how West Liberty makes me feel. It just made me want to enjoy the game.”
Lehman's presence may be felt even more after she graduates at the end of next school year.
"(Haylee) sets a great example for those (younger) kids in that if they continue with the softball (program) here in the community, there’s opportunities for things post-high school," Libby said.
