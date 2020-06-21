Local brief: Eversmeyer wins Ed Thomas Award

Muscatine senior Zach Eversmeyer was the recipient of the Iowa Football Coaches Association Ed Thomas award for Class 4A.

Eversmeyer was presented the award at the Muskies' home doubleheader Thursday against North Scott.

The award is named after former Parkersburg coach, Ed Thomas, who died in 2009. Thomas won 292 games during his career and two state titles.

The Ed Thomas Family Foundation gives the award to one high school football in each classification. "Applicants are selected on the basis of the three things that were most important to coach Thomas: faith, family and football," the foundation's website says.

