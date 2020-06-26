Local brief: Harder to wrestle for Augustana
Muscatine's Carson Harder grabs the inside leg and turns Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott during the second period. Harder won a 6-0 decision.

Muscatine senior Carson Harder has decided he will continue his academic and wrestling career at Augustana College.

Harder graduated MHS with a 3.5 GPA and anticipates majoring in engineering while wrestling for the Vikings.

While with the Muskies, Harder finished with an 82-57 record, which ranks 18th all-time for the school in wins. He went 37-14 during his senior season, in which he took second place at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and third at the Class 3A district meet.

"Carson's style of wrestling will adjust well to the college rules," Muscatine head coach Joe Kane said, "with his lethal top game (and) his riding skills are next-level. The college rules will reward his efforts with a riding time point.

"I'm excited to see him compete in college, I'm sure he will make the Muskies proud."

