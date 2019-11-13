Sanders officially a Panther
Louisa-Muscatine star softball player Hailey Sanders officially announced she will be heading to the University of Northern Iowa following her career as a Falcon.
The L-M senior recorded 283 strikeouts pitching last season, a mark that was tied for 10th most in the state, regardless of class. Heading into her senior season, she has a total of 596 strikeouts in a Falcon uniform.
"I knew I wanted to go to UNI the minute I stepped on campus," Sanders said. "It felt right, the girls and coaches were so welcoming and I loved that. I'm very excited to get on campus and start playing with the girls."
But the Falcons will get their ace back for one more season before she becomes a Panther.
"She probably one of the hardest-working kids I've ever coached," said Falcon head softball coach Bryan Butler. "It's been a great pleasure to coach her. ... She really stepped up and owned that No. 1 pitcher position.
"I expect great things from her next year, and when she gets to UNI, she's going to have so much potential to help their program out."
