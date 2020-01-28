Muskies to honor former coach Tank
The Muscatine girls basketball game will recognize former Muskie head coach Jeff Tank at halftime of their home game against Davenport Assumption.
Tank spent 28 years with the girls basketball program, 19 of which he served as head coach. He won 228 games and led the Muskies to five state tournaments. Tank stepped down as head coach following the 2008-09 season.
After a battle with gastric cancer, Tank passed away in October at the age of 66.
