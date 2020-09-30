Local brief: No ticket requirement for Wilton-West Liberty volleyball

With the necessary clearances, tonight's volleyball match between Class 3A No. 6 West Liberty and 2A No. 2 Wilton will be open to the public, without ticket requirements or capacity limitations. Admission will be charged at the door.

The game will be at Wilton High School with a scheduled start time of 7:15 p.m.

Both teams are unbeaten this season, West Liberty is 18-0 while Wilton is 23-0. The Comets and Beavers are both 6-0 this season in River Valley Conference South Division play.

