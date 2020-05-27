Local brief: Varsity only for MAC summer sports

Mississippi Athletic Conference officials announced Wednesday it will play varsity level only competition this summer for baseball and softball.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa's high school governing bodies gave the go-ahead for summer sports last week in the midst of COVID-19. Practices will start Monday and the 16-game conference schedule begins on June 15.

Non-conference games will be arranged by each individual school according to conference secretary Paul Flynn.

Guidelines related to “social distancing” provided to member schools by the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will be followed. Specifics regarding these guidelines will be dispersed by each individual school as they relate to their venue.

