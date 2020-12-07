 Skip to main content
Local brief: West Liberty announces rescheduled games
Local brief: West Liberty announces rescheduled games

  • Updated
West Liberty logo

West Liberty reschedules games

Like many schools, West Liberty has had to reshuffle some early-season basketball games this season. Make-up dates have been released.

The game against Mid-Prairie slated to originally be played on Dec. 1 will now Monday, Dec. 21, at West Liberty High School.

The Comets' home game against Durant that was to be played Dec. 4 has been moved to Monday, Dec. 14. That game will now be at Durant High School instead, and corresponding game on Jan. 19 between the two schools will be moved from Durant to West Liberty.

Further, the canceled contest against Monticello from Dec. 6 will be played at West Liberty on Jan. 18, 2021.

