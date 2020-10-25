Local brief: West Liberty paired against unbeaten Williamsburg

By advancing with a thrilling 26-20 win over Mount Vernon Friday night, the West Liberty Comets will move into the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.

On Saturday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released the pods for rounds three and four, which will pit the Comets (5-2) against the Williamsburg Raiders (8-0).

The game will be at Williamsburg, Friday, Oct. 30, at Williamsburg High School, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

West Liberty opened the playoffs with a 35-16 win on the road against Maquoketa before the win over Mount Vernon. That was after the team was forced to cancel its last two regular-season games.

This is the third straight year the Comet football team has won a playoff games.

The winner of Friday night's contest in Williamsburg will go on to play the advancing team between Tipton (5-3) and Camanche (7-1). That game will also be Friday, Oct. 30 and will be played at Camanche.

