Local brief: West Liberty's Fierro-Perez commits to Loras cross country
Local brief: West Liberty's Fierro-Perez commits to Loras cross country

  • Updated
State Cross Country 1A

West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro heads toward the finish line at the 2019 Class 2A state meet. Fierro placed 10th at the state meet. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette

West Liberty's Jimena Fierro-Perez has decided that her next stop will be Dubuque's Loras College. The school's cross country Twitter page sent out a welcome to their newest runner.

"Welcome to the Duhawk Cross (Country) family!" the account posted. 

Fierro-Perez is a two-time state qualifier in cross country. She capped off the 2019 season by placing 10th at the Class 2A state meet last fall in Fort Dodge, finishing with a time of 19:19.4.

As a sophomore, the Comet runner made it the state's final race and finished in 30th. Over the course of her high school career, Fierro-Perez has also qualified for state in track and field, competing in the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs.

