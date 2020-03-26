Local brief: West Liberty's Fierro-Perez commits to Loras cross country

West Liberty's Jimena Fierro-Perez has decided that her next stop will be Dubuque's Loras College. The school's cross country Twitter page sent out a welcome to their newest runner.

"Welcome to the Duhawk Cross (Country) family!" the account posted.

Fierro-Perez is a two-time state qualifier in cross country. She capped off the 2019 season by placing 10th at the Class 2A state meet last fall in Fort Dodge, finishing with a time of 19:19.4.

As a sophomore, the Comet runner made it the state's final race and finished in 30th. Over the course of her high school career, Fierro-Perez has also qualified for state in track and field, competing in the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs.

