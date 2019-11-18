Lehman

West Liberty junior Haylee Lehman hits the ball down the third base line for an infield single during the first inning against Iowa City Regina last season.

 Dave Chesling, Muscatine Journal

Lehman signs Drake commitment

West Liberty's Haylee Lehman officially signed on to play softball for Drake University after graduation.

As a junior last season, Lehman hit for a .602 average with a .645 on-base percentage and .699 slugging mark. 

Lehman accounted for four double and four triples as well as 11 RBI while hitting leadoff and playing shortstop for a Comets team that finished 30-6 and made the school's first trip to the Class 3A state tournament, where they placed third.

As a sophomore, Lehman hit .510 with an on-base percentage of .623.

"Haylee is a great all-around softball player," West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said. "She is equally as strong in the classroom and as a leader for our team. We look forward to her having an excellent senior season for the Comets."

