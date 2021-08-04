LOCAL BRIEF: Wieskamp makes NBA debut in summer league

Wieskamp begins NBA career with summer league games

Former Muscatine and Iowa basketball star Joe Wieskamp began his professional career on Tuesday as the San Antonio Spurs, the team that drafted Wieskamp in the second round of this year's draft, lost to the Utah Jazz 87-58.

Wieskamp played over 25 minutes and scored four points, going 2-of-8 from the floor. He also grabbed three rebounds and dished out a pair of assists and recorded a steal.

While at Muscatine, Wieskamp was named Mr. Basketball for the state of Iowa as a senior.

The NBA regular season begins on Oct. 19.

