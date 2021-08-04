 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEF: Wieskamp makes NBA debut in summer league
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEF: Wieskamp makes NBA debut in summer league

  • 0
Iowa Illinois Basketball

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) drives against Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) during a March 8 game in Champaign. Both players were chosen in the second round of the NBA draft Thursday.

 AP

Wieskamp begins NBA career with summer league games

Former Muscatine and Iowa basketball star Joe Wieskamp began his professional career on Tuesday as the San Antonio Spurs, the team that drafted Wieskamp in the second round of this year's draft, lost to the Utah Jazz 87-58.

Wieskamp played over 25 minutes and scored four points, going 2-of-8 from the floor. He also grabbed three rebounds and dished out a pair of assists and recorded a steal.

While at Muscatine, Wieskamp was named Mr. Basketball for the state of Iowa as a senior.

The NBA regular season begins on Oct. 19.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist inspires new generation in Brazil

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist inspires new generation in Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News