Local brief

Rain pushes back regional softball games
All five regional softball games involving Muscatine Journal area teams were postponed Wednesday night because of inclement weather. They have all been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
In Class 3A, seventh-ranked West Liberty will host Camanche and Columbus Community travels to second-ranked Davenport Assumption. In 2A, Durant heads to Wapello, Louisa-Muscatine faces Van Buren County at home and Wilton welcomes Mediapolis.
The winners turn around and play regional semifinal contests Friday night at 7. The regional final contests in 2A and 3A are slated for Monday night.
